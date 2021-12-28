An 88-year-old man has died after he was found lying in the snow outside a seniors' residence in Laval.

Police say they received a 911 call at 3 a.m. Tuesday about the man, who was found outside Les Jardins de Renoir in the Chomedey district.

"During the night, his wife woke up and found that he was no longer beside her in bed," said Sgt. Geneviève Major, a spokesperson with Laval police, adding he had gone to bed at 10 p.m.

First responders say the man was unconscious when they located him.

"There was a quick transport to a hospital, where unfortunately he was pronounced dead," Major stated. "It is not yet known why he died, if it was a malaise, hypothermia, for what reason he went out. These are all questions that are currently unanswered."

Les Jardins de Renoir, as well as its parent company, Cogir Residence, did not respond to requests for comment.

The Cogir Residence website states that Les Jardins de Renoir offers a "24-hour security service," including surveillance cameras.

"The different residences welcome an autonomous, semi-autonomous or care-requiring clientele," it notes.

An investigation is underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the man's death.

-- with files from The Canadian Press.