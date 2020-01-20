MONTREAL -- Gilles Duceppe's family has opened a $1.25-million lawsuit against Lux Gouverneur Residence, which owns the seniors' residence where the former Bloc Québécois leader's mother died of hypothermia one year ago.

Hélène Rowley Hotte died on Jan. 20, 2019 outside of the Montreal residence. The 93-year-old spent six hours outside as it snowed heavily and felt like -35 degrees Celsius with the wind chill. The coroner's report concluded that the death was accidental, but could have been avoided.

The family's lawyer filed an introductory motion Monday to sue the seniors' home in relation to the death of Rowley Hotte. In the application initiating proceedings, the woman's seven children allege that their mother's life would have been saved had it not been for the gross negligence and negligence of the residence.



"It's obviously a hard decision. It happened a year ago to the day today. We were hoping that it would be settled before. They expressed their sympathy five months after, last June, so I think that's just unacceptable. What happened was also unacceptable," said Gilles Duceppe. "We want justice."

Rowley Hotte died after a fire alarm sounded in the residence where she lived at 4 a.m. and was followed by a notification specifying which pavilions needed to evacuate. Her building was not one of them, so she did not have to leave the building. Police said the woman – who was hearing impaired – likely did not hear the announcement clearly, and made her way through a door into the back yard.

Once outside, she was unable to get back into the building through a locked door.

A review of the security footage from the night of the incident showed the woman attempting to re-enter the building for close to an hour. Her body was discovered the next day lying in the snow.

The coroner's inquest had notably established that the employees had not counted the residents after the alarm, that Rowley Hotte's six hours of agony were captured by surveillance cameras, but that no one has not consulted or viewed these and that no one has checked the six emergency exits after the alarm went off.

Attorney Marc-Antoine Cloutier, who is representing the family, believes that the tragedy was "highly likely'' and even "predictable" under these circumstances.

Although the family is only suing Lux Gouverneur Residence, Cloutier believes that the Quebec government must establish and ensure compliance with much stricter standards for these seniors' homes.

- With files from The Canadian Press