MONTREAL -- A man in his 80s is in critical condition in a Montreal hospital after sustaining injuries that appear to be caused by an act of violence, according to police.

A 911 call at around 9:55 a.m. Thursday morning reported an injured 80-year-old man in a building on Benny Ave., near Sherbrooke St. West, in the Cote-des-Neiges-Notre-Dame-de Grace borough.

A criminal invesigation is now open.

The circumstances surrounding the event remain unclear.

Montreal police spokesperson Veronique Comtois could not specify the nature of the injuries immediately, except to say that the man was in critical condition during transport to the hospital.

A forensic identification technician was called to the scene to shed light on the circumstances surrounding this event.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 6, 2020.