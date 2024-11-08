70-year-old man arrested after allegedly attacking two women in Laval

A 70-year-old man was arrested after allegedly attacking two women in Laval on Thursday.

Laval police (SPL) said they received a call around 9 p.m. reporting an altercation between a man and two women at a mobile home park on Dagenais Boulevard in Laval West.

“When police arrived on the scene, they found two victims who had been stabbed and sustained minor injuries,” said an SPL spokesperson.

The women were not transported to hospital.

The suspect, who is known to police, appeared in court on Friday morning and was charged with breaking and entering, armed assault and uttering threats.

Police are not revealing the connection between the three individuals.