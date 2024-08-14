70-year-old cyclist hit by car in downtown Montreal

A cyclist, 70, was transported to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in downtown Montreal on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Montreal police (SPVM), several 911 calls were made concerning a collision between a vehicle and a cyclist at the intersection of Rene-Levesque Boulevard and Peel Street in the Ville-Marie borough.

When police arrived on the scene, they located a cyclist on the ground. The man was conscious and was transported to the hospital.

Police say the driver is a 56-year-old man. He was not injured and was not transported to the hospital.

According to information gathered by the police, the vehicle was heading west on Rene-Levesque Boulevard while the cyclist was going north on Peel Street.

"A perimeter was set up to protect the scene until we receive an update on the cyclist's health condition," SPVM spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefil said.

The police met witnesses, and the investigation is ongoing, Chèvrefil noted.

Police have closed Rene-Levesque Boulevard westbound between Robert-Bourassa Boulevard and Stanley Street. Additionally, Peel Street northbound is closed starting at Saint-Antoine Street.