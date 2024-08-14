MONTREAL
Montreal

    • 70-year-old cyclist hit by car in downtown Montreal

    The Montreal Police logo is seen on a police car in Montreal on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. (The Canadian Press/Paul Chiasson) The Montreal Police logo is seen on a police car in Montreal on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. (The Canadian Press/Paul Chiasson)
    Share

    A cyclist, 70, was transported to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in downtown Montreal on Wednesday afternoon.

    According to Montreal police (SPVM), several 911 calls were made concerning a collision between a vehicle and a cyclist at the intersection of Rene-Levesque Boulevard and Peel Street in the Ville-Marie borough.

    When police arrived on the scene, they located a cyclist on the ground. The man was conscious and was transported to the hospital.

    Police say the driver is a 56-year-old man. He was not injured and was not transported to the hospital.

    According to information gathered by the police, the vehicle was heading west on Rene-Levesque Boulevard while the cyclist was going north on Peel Street.

    "A perimeter was set up to protect the scene until we receive an update on the cyclist's health condition," SPVM spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefil said.

    The police met witnesses, and the investigation is ongoing, Chèvrefil noted.

    Police have closed Rene-Levesque Boulevard westbound between Robert-Bourassa Boulevard and Stanley Street. Additionally, Peel Street northbound is closed starting at Saint-Antoine Street.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    What you need to know about COVID rapid test kits

    With the World Health Organization warning about a surge in infections worldwide, here is what you need to know about COVID-19 test kits, including where you can find them and whether you can used expired ones.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News