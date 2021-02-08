MONTREAL -- A fire broke out in a building on Jean-Talon Street near Leonard-de-Vinci Avenue in Montreal Sunday evening.

About 70 firefighters descended on the scene after receiving a call at 11:20 p.m.

The fire began in the basement of the two-storey building, which houses a small restaurant and residential apartments.

Both levels sustained water and fire damage.

There were no reported injuries. The residential units have not been rented out to tenants, according to firefighters.

Montreal’s firefighters are investigating the cause of the fire, which is still unknown.

The neighbouring large residential building was evacuated by firefighters. By 1:30 a.m., most tenants had re-entered the premises.