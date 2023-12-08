Quebec's Common Front begins its seven-day strike

Public sector workers in schools, health care institutions, CEGEPs and social services are starting a seven-day strike Friday.

The inter-union Common Front, which brings together the Centrale des syndicats du Québec (CSQ), Confédération des syndicats nationaux (CSN), Alliance du personnel professionnel et technique de la santé et des services sociaux (APTS) and Quebec Federation of Labour (FTQ) represents 420,000 workers, will go on strike from Dec. 8 to 14.

This is its third warning strike since the beginning of November and the last before an indefinite strike if the unions cannot come to an agreement with the government.

Essential services will continue to be provided in health and social services but not in schools or CEGEPs.

Starting Monday, the Fédération interprofessionnelle de la santé (FIQ)will also go on strike.

The union, which represents 80,000 nurses, nursing assistants, respiratory therapists and clinical perfusionists, are set to be on strike until Dec. 14.

These two strikes affect the healthcare sector and could result in the postponements of surgeries and various appointments.

These strikes by the Common Front and the FIQ are in addition to the strike by the 66,000 teachers of the Fédération autonome de l'enseignement (FAE), which began Nov. 23.

Negotiations with the Quebec government are continuing, with both parties saying they hope to reach a settlement by the end of the year.

Treasury Board President Sonia LeBel tabled a new wage offer of 12.7 per cent over five years on Wednesday, but the unions say it was insufficient.

On Thursday, Premier François Legault said he was prepared to be more generous "in monetary terms," but he is demanding greater flexibility for other parts of the collective agreements.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Dec. 8, 2023.