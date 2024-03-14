MONTREAL
Montreal

    • 7 arrested for fraud schemes related to Quebec's COVID-19 temporary worker assistance program

    The Surete du Quebec, or Quebec Provincial Police, headquarters in Quebec City is shown on Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024. (Jacques Boissinot, The Canadian Press) The Surete du Quebec, or Quebec Provincial Police, headquarters in Quebec City is shown on Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024. (Jacques Boissinot, The Canadian Press)
    Quebec provincial police (SQ) arrested seven people on Thursday in fraud cases police say are related to the temporary worker assistance program (TWAP) during the COVID-19 pandemic.

    The SQ's financial crime against the state investigation division says the six men, aged between 24 and 31, and a 25-year-old woman were involved in a scheme that "enabled them to fraudulently obtain funds" under the program that was meant to give financial support to workers who were forced to confine and not eligible for an income replacement program.

    They were arrested in Boisbriand, LaSalle, Dollard-des-Ormeaux, Pointe-aux-Trembles and Sainte-Thérèse.

    The suspects were released and will appear in court in Montreal on April 11. 

