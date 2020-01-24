MONTREAL -- Six people in Quebec who had recently travelled to China and displayed symptoms of a respiratory virus have all tested negative for coronavirus, Quebec's health department announced Friday.

The six people had been monitored in hospitals in Montreal and Quebec City as a precautionary measure. The health department did not say at which hospitals they were being monitored.

As the potentially deadly virus has spread from central China to other Asian countries, and now to North America, officials in Quebec have said they are keeping a close watch on the disease and receiving constant updates from federal and international authorities.

The primary symptoms of coronavirus are high fever, coughing and difficulty breathing.

This is a developing story that will be updated.