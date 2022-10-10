Police launch homicide investigation after man, 51, found dead in N.D.G.

Montreal police say the death of a 51-year-old man in the city's Notre-Dame-de-Grâce neighbourhood early Monday morning is being investigated as a homicide.

Police received a 911 call after midnight for a man in cardiac arrest and responded to an apartment building near the intersection of Montclair and Fielding avenues.

Upon arrival, officers found traces of violence on the man's lifeless body in a basement, a police spokesperson said. He was pronounced dead at the scene a short time after.

The incident was initially considered a suspicious death, but police said in an update Monday afternoon that it was being treated as a homicide.

The man's death is now the 29th homicide of the year in Montreal. There were 36 homicides in Montreal in all of 2021.

No arrests have been made and police did not have a description of a suspect, but said their investigation is ongoing.