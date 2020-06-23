MONTREAL -- Provincial police have arrested five members of a Quebec congregation at the organization's retirement home in connection with sex crimes against young boys that allegedly took place between 1961 and 1989.

The police operation is in addition to a collective action by approximately 270 alleged victims.

The men were members of the Saint-Viateur Clerics congregation, responsible for teaching boys in several Quebec schools. The alleged crimes took place in Rigaud in the Montérégie region, Pohénégamook in Témiscouata, Matane in the Gaspésie and Minerve in the Laurentians.

Jean Pilon, 78; Gérard Whissell, 81; Roger Larue, 88; Laurent Madore, 83; and Raoul Jomphe, 86 are facing 30 charges total, including gross indecency and sexual assault. The charges were filed based on those that existed when the alleged crimes took place, despite the fact that some no longer exist today.

After the men are questioned at police headquarters, they will appear before a judge over the phone.

Police say the men were living together at the congregation's seniors' residence in Joliette, about 50 km northeast of Montreal.

Several victims have been identified so far and police are asking anyone who has information to communicate with them by calling 1-800-659-4264.

The Canadian Press contributed to this report.