4 teens stabbed outside Montreal high school: police

Montreal police (SPVM) say four teenagers suffered stab wounds after an altercation near John F. Kennedy High School in the city's Villeray—Saint-Michel—Parc-Extension borough on Thursday.

Police say, so far, at least one of the injured teens is out of danger and officers are waiting to get an update on the conditions of the other victims as well as their ages.

SPVM spokesperson Const. Jean-Pierre Brabant said the altercation happened in an alleyway in front of the high school on Villeray Street.

Three of the people who were stabbed were sent to hospital, while the fourth was treated at the scene, he said.

The school was put on lockdown but it has since been lifted.

No arrests have been made but police have set up a perimeter around the scene as they investigate.

More details to come.