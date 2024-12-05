A timeline of the legacy of the Montreal massacre
The Montreal massacre, which took place 35 years ago on Friday, sparked a national discussion about violence against women and drove major public policy changes, especially around gun control.
Here is a timeline of some of the major events that have occurred since the 1989 mass shooting.
Dec. 6, 1989: For nearly 20 minutes, 25-year-old Marc Lépine stalked the hallways and classrooms of École Polytechnique de Montréal, armed with a semi-automatic rifle and a hunting knife.
He murdered 14 women and injured another 13 people before killing himself.
He claimed to be fighting feminism.
1991: The Coalition for Gun Control was formed to push for stricter gun laws.
It included survivors of the Montreal massacre.
Later that year, the federal government passed Bill C-17, which imposed safety training and a mandatory waiting period to get a firearms licence.
1991: The Canadian Parliament declared Dec. 6 to be the National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women, known informally as White Ribbon Day.
Flags on federal buildings are flown at half-mast on this day, and people are encouraged to observe a moment of silence and wear a white ribbon.
1995: Parliament passed the Firearms Act, Bill C-68, driven in part by a push for stricter gun laws following the Montreal massacre.
The act created a national firearms registry and imposed new rules for obtaining a gun licence, including background checks.
2009: "Polytechnique," a black-and-white film about the massacre, directed by Denis Villeneuve, is featured at the Cannes Film Festival.
The movie, filmed in French and English, was well-received by critics but sparked criticism from some who said it was inappropriate to make a commercial film based on the tragedy.
2012: The former Conservative government under prime minister Stephen Harper abolished the long-gun registry, which it said placed an unnecessary burden on law-abiding gun owners.
Quebec subsequently created its own provincial registry to replace it.
2014: Polytechnique Montréal, which changed its name from École Polytechnique in 2006, launched the Order of the White Rose, a $50,000 scholarship created in honour of the victims and their family members.
2019: The City of Montreal replaced a sign at a memorial to the 14 women who died, which previously referred to the massacre simply as a "tragic event."
The new sign describes it as an "anti-feminist attack."
2020: A series of attacks in Nova Scotia surpassed the Montreal massacre as the deadliest mass shooting in Canadian history.
On April 18 and 19, a gunman violently assaulted his spouse then killed 22 people and injured three others at 16 locations across the province, before he was shot and killed by the RCMP.
Shortly after, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the government would ban 1,500 models of "assault-style" weapons.
2022: The Liberal government implemented a freeze on the sale of handguns and introduced legislation to enshrine its gun-control measures, which were driven in part by pressure from survivors of the Montreal massacre.
But a buyback program for "assault-style" weapons has yet to materialize, and gun-control advocacy group PolySeSouvient has raised concerns that the government has abandoned its commitments.
-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 5, 2024.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING Words carved into bullet casings, police sources say amid search for gunman in shooting of U.S. CEO
Investigators are searching for clues that could help them identify the masked gunman who killed the leader of one of the largest U.S. health insurance companies on a Manhattan sidewalk, then disappeared into Central Park.
AI modelling predicts these foods will be hit hardest by inflation next year
The new year won’t bring a resolution to rising food costs, according to a new report that predicts prices to rise as much as five per cent in 2025.
Congo government says it's 'on alert' over mystery flu-like disease that killed dozens
Congo’s health minister said Thursday the government is on alert over a mystery flu-like disease that in recent weeks killed dozens of people.
'Kids are scared': Random attacks have residents of small-city N.L. shaken
Mount Pearl, near St. John's, has been the scene for three random attacks in November. Police have arrested and charged seven youth.
Ready to light up your home for Christmas? Here are some safety tips
The magic of the holidays wouldn't be complete for many people without Christmas lights, but there are some important tips to know before you set up your ladder.
Canada Post stores continue to operate during strike — but why?
As many postal workers continue to strike across the country, some Canadians have been puzzled by the fact some Canada Post offices and retail outlets remain open.
DEVELOPING School bus cancellations in parts of Canada due to wintry weather
School buses are cancelled in parts of Canada Thursday as wintry weather moves in during the first week of December.
'It was like I was brainwashed': 2 Ontarians lose $230K to separate AI-generated cryptocurrency ad scams
Two Ontarians collectively lost $230,000 after falling victim to separate AI-generated social media posts advertising fraudulent cryptocurrency investments.
Canada's new public-sector payment system is still years away from being implemented
After half a decade of testing and an investment of nearly $300 million, the federal government is still years away from fully implementing its next-generation pay and human resource cloud platform to replace the problem-plagued Phoenix payroll system.
Toronto
-
Shooting outside Brampton home leaves 1 man dead, another injured
Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting outside a Brampton home that left one man dead and another seriously injured late Wednesday night.
-
'It was like I was brainwashed': 2 Ontarians lose $230K to separate AI-generated cryptocurrency ad scams
Two Ontarians collectively lost $230,000 after falling victim to separate AI-generated social media posts advertising fraudulent cryptocurrency investments.
-
Man dead after taxi strikes pole in Mississauga
One man is dead after a taxi crashed into a pole in Mississauga early Thursday morning.
Ottawa
-
WINTER TRAVEL ADVISORY
WINTER TRAVEL ADVISORY Snow, winter travel weather advisory continue to be in effect for Ottawa this Thursday
The winter weather travel advisory that was issued for Ottawa starting Wednesday morning continues to be in effect, as the capital navigates through the first snowfall of the season.
-
Ottawa family urge government to approve husband and father's paperwork to get him back from Lebanon
Being home for the holidays is a common desire at this time of year, but for one Ottawa family, they say it's a life-saving request.
-
Wanted suspect arrested after being hit by a vehicle in the middle of the road: Hawkesbury OPP
A pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle east of Hawkesbury Wednesday night turned out to be a suspect wanted for previous outstanding charges, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).
Atlantic
-
Storm brings snow, wind and rain to the Maritimes; some N.B. schools closed Thursday
A number of weather warnings remain in place across the Maritimes Thursday due to an early December storm that’s bringing snow, strong winds and rain to the region.
-
Storm Watch: School closures, cancellations
Here is a list of school closures and cancellations for Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024.
-
A province-by-province look at what to expect from Thursday's storm
An early December storm moving across northern New Brunswick Thursday will bring the Maritime provinces a mix of snow, rain, and high wind.
N.L.
-
'Kids are scared': Random attacks have residents of small-city N.L. shaken
Mount Pearl, near St. John's, has been the scene for three random attacks in November. Police have arrested and charged seven youth.
-
'They're sitting ducks:' More women with disabilities unhoused due to abuse, violence
New data show women with disabilities are more likely to be forced into homelessness because of violence or abuse.
-
GivingTuesday: Food banks need help, but charity won't end hunger, advocates say
It's GivingTuesday, and some directors of food banks and anti-poverty groups say the day underlines a conundrum for their organizations.
Northern Ontario
-
Suspect from Manitoulin Island charged in carjacking near Estaire, second suspect still at large
Two people, including a 37-year-old Manitoulin Island man, are facing charges after an armed carjacking south of Sudbury last week.
-
Sudbury council approved 2025 budget with 4.8% tax increase
Sudbury city council approved its 2025 municipal budget Tuesday evening with a tax increase of 4.8 per cent.
-
Family reeling as victim of Sudbury stabbing left paralyzed
A GoFundMe has been set up to help support Josee Rouleau, the victim of a stabbing that happened in Chelmsford in Greater Sudbury on Nov. 22.
London
-
Road closures, school closures, bus cancellations, more snow headed our way
If you’re begging for the snow to stop, unfortunately reprieve is not on the way just yet.
-
One dead in collision between vehicle and plow truck
One person has died after a collision involving a plow truck in Perth East Thursday morning.
-
Pedestrian in life-threatening condition after Wednesday crash
Around 2:35 p.m. emergency crews responded to the area of Oxford Street east and First Street for the crash between a motor vehicle and a pedestrian.
Kitchener
-
developing
developing Stratford woman sent to hospital in intimate partner violence investigation
One woman has been sent to hospital as Stratford Police investigate an intimate violence investigation Thursday morning.
-
One person sent to hospital after collision near Brantford
One person was sent to hospital after a collision involving a tractor trailer and a pedestrian near Brantford early Thursday morning.
-
One dead in collision between vehicle and plow truck
One person has died after a collision involving a plow truck in Perth East Thursday morning.
Windsor
-
Windsor-Essex escapes major snow event hitting southern Ontario
There are no watches or warnings in effect for Windsor-Essex or Chatham-Kent, but if you are planning on travelling towards Sarnia or Chatham, take note of the road conditions.
-
Canada Post strike hits three-week mark as union says it's ready to restart mediation
As the Canada Post strike hits the three-week mark, the Crown corporation says it is reviewing new counter-proposals submitted by the union representing more than 55,000 postal workers.
-
Gordie Howe Bridge on track for September 2025 completion
After years of construction, officials for the Gordie Howe International Bridge feel they are in the home stretch. A meeting was held Wednesday evening in Sandwich Town to update residents on the state of construction.
Barrie
-
Snow squall warning issued for Simcoe County, with up to 30 cm of snow accumulation likely
Snow squall warnings for Barrie and surrounding areas, with snow accumulations up to 30 centimetres likely.
-
Barrie council heading for zero operating tax increase
Barrie, Ont., council pencils a zero in next year's operating budget column.
-
17-year-olds arrested with loaded gun, drugs in Barrie, police say
Police in Barrie say two teens were arrested for having a loaded gun and drugs in their possession.
Vancouver
-
Renewed calls for policy changes following random stabbing in downtown Vancouver
There are calls for policy changes when it comes to public safety, following Wednesday’s stabbing in the Downtown core.
-
Canadians to spend $801 more on food in 2025 as climate, Trump affect prices: report
Food prices in Canada are likely to increase by three to five per cent next year, according to a newly released report, but wild cards like climate change and Donald Trump could have unforeseen impacts.
-
Downtown Vancouver stabbing suspect dead after being shot by police
A suspect is dead after being shot by police in a Vancouver convenience store after two people were injured in a stabbing Wednesday morning, according to authorities.
Vancouver Island
-
BC Ferries faces growing pressure to keep volunteer advisory committees
BC Ferries is navigating more choppy waters, with growing pressure to reverse course on its decision to eliminate Ferry Advisory Committees.
-
Downtown Vancouver stabbing suspect dead after being shot by police
A suspect is dead after being shot by police in a Vancouver convenience store after two people were injured in a stabbing Wednesday morning, according to authorities.
-
Federal minister Harjit Sajjan to attend Taylor Swift concert with taxpayer-funded ticket
Harjit Sajjan, the federal minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, will be going to the Eras Tour on taxpayer dollars.
Winnipeg
-
Proposed site for Winnipeg supervised consumption site in the city's core
The province’s first supervised consumption site could soon be located along the Disraeli Freeway in Winnipeg.
-
Province wants to discharge private nursing numbers
The Manitoba government wants to reduce the reliance on private nurses in the public health care system.
-
Canadian appears in U.S. court in decades-old cold case
Robert Creter made his first court appearance since his extradition to the United States from Winnipeg. He's the prime suspect in the murder of 23-year-old Tami Tignor – a cold case dating back to 1997.
Calgary
-
This home outside Calgary is one of most expensive in Canada
One of the most expensive homes in Canada right now is a sprawling estate in Rocky View County, just west of Calgary.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER More melting on the way with overnight lows above freezing
A well-developed ridge of high pressure has stretched north along the Canadian Pacific coastline with the southeastern edge extending into southern Alberta.
-
Former Calgary police officer wanted on Canada-wide warrant
Calgary police have issued a Canada-wide warrant for a former officer they say used police resources to contact women he met while on duty.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton city council set to approve lower-than-expected 2025 tax increase
Edmonton property taxes will be rising less than expected next year.
-
Removal of Treaty 6 flag in Barrhead a 'step backwards' for reconciliation: Grand Chief
Treaty No. 6 First Nations Grand Chief Cody Thomas says the removal of the Treaty 6 flag in municipalities is a “mistake” and a “step backwards” for reconciliation.
-
Suspects in West Edmonton Mall, lounge shootings among Canada's most wanted
Edmonton police on Wednesday released the name and photo of a man wanted across the country for his alleged role in the 2023 shooting at West Edmonton Mall.
Regina
-
No injuries after early morning garage, camper fire in west Regina
No injuries were reported after an early morning garage fire in the city's west end, Regina Fire said.
-
-
AI modelling predicts these foods will be hit hardest by inflation next year
The new year won’t bring a resolution to rising food costs, according to a new report that predicts prices to rise as much as five per cent in 2025.
Saskatoon
-
'Acts of aggression' increase on Saskatoon Transit, violence against drivers drops
Mike Moellenbeck, director of Saskatoon Transit, said "acts of aggression" can be classified as an intent to do harm, but physical violence hasn't happened.
-
Saskatoon boy, 16, faces first-degree murder charge in death of woman found outside the Copper Mug
A 16-year-old boy faces a first-degree murder charge in the case of a woman found dead in an 8th Street parking lot last month.
-
'Heartwarming': Santa's helpers in Saskatchewan help with Christmas letters amidst postal strike
With only a few weeks left until Christmas, families are gearing up for the Santa experience with their kids. However, one of the annual traditions - writing letters to Santa - was in jeopardy due to the postal strike. Thanks to some dedicated volunteers, the magic will continue.