MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Montembeault, Laine lead Canadiens to 3-0 win as Predators lose sixth straight

    Montreal Canadiens goaltender Sam Montembeault (35) makes a save as Nashville Predators' Fedor Svechkov (40) and Canadiens' Jayden Struble (47) look for the rebound during second-period NHL action in Montreal on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024. The Canadian Press/Christinne Muschi Montreal Canadiens goaltender Sam Montembeault (35) makes a save as Nashville Predators' Fedor Svechkov (40) and Canadiens' Jayden Struble (47) look for the rebound during second-period NHL action in Montreal on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024. The Canadian Press/Christinne Muschi
    Share

    Sam Montembeault stopped 29 shots and Patrik Laine scored again to lead the Montreal Canadiens past the Nashville Predators 3-0 on Thursday night.

    Jake Evans, with a short-handed goal, also scored and Joel Armia added an empty-netter for Montreal (10-13-3), which earned a second win in a row.

    Montembeault earned his third shutout this season one day after being named to Canada’s 4 Nations Face-Off roster.

    Justus Annunen made 27 saves in his first start for Nashville (7-14-6). The Predators, who entered the game 31st in the 32-team overall standings, lost a sixth straight game (0-3-3).

    Evans opened the scoring 7:50 into the game after intercepting a turnover from Jonathan Marchessault, skating down the ice and beating Annunen short-side.

    Laine doubled the lead 1:14 into the third with his second goal in as many games as a Canadien. The Finnish sharpshooter ripped a shot over Annunen’s shoulder on a 5-on-3 power play.

    Takeaways

    Canadiens: Montreal limited Nashville’s scoring chances all night without defenceman Kaiden Guhle, who sat out due to illness. Guhle, who ranks third on the team in ice time, was replaced by Justin Barron in the lineup.

    Predators: Andrew Brunette’s struggling team went 0-for-5 on the power play and failed to capitalize on a 5-on-3 advantage for 36 seconds in the third. Nashville announced before puck drop that first-line centre Ryan O’Reilly was out week to week with a lower-body injury. O’Reilly was set to skate in his 1,100th game.

    Key moment

    Nashville was building momentum in the second period after a sluggish first. Gustav Nyquist, however, took a tripping penalty with 39 seconds left in the period and Colton Sissons went to the box for interference with four seconds on the clock, leading to Laine’s goal in the third.

    Key stat

    2.31 – The Predators entered with the lowest goals-per-game average in the NHL. Nashville, which added big signings Steven Stamkos, Marchessault and Brady Skjei last summer, finished 10th in goals last season (3.24).

    Up next

    Canadiens: Host the Washington Capitals on Saturday.

    Predators: Wrap up a four-game road trip Saturday against the Ottawa Senators.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 5, 2024.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News