300 officers engaged in major Quebec-Ontario synthetic drug bust

Over 300 police officers across Quebec and parts of Ontario are executing a major drug bust Wednesday morning.

As of 6:30 a.m., a dozen searchers were underway in Montreal, Lanaudiere, Mauricie, the Laurentians and Ontario, according to a press release from Montreal police.

"This morning, the organized crime division of the Service de police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM) dismantled a major synthetic drug production and distribution network," the release states.

The searches are the product of a 2021 SPVM investigation that uncovered drug production in Montreal, Quebec City and the North Shore.

The operation is supported by the Sûreté du Québec and Ontario Provincial Police.

The SPVM will provide an updated report later in the day Wednesday.