3 shootings in Montreal leave 1 dead and multiple people seriously injured

Two young men were hit by the gunfire near Le Ber Park. (Cosmo Santamaria/CTV News) Two young men were hit by the gunfire near Le Ber Park. (Cosmo Santamaria/CTV News)

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon