3 residences evacuated after early morning Mile End fire in Montreal
Three residences were evacuated in Montreal's Mile End after a fire early Monday morning.
Police report that a 911 call at 1 p.m. reported a fire on Clark Street between St. Viateur Street and Bernard street.
The fire appears to have started on the rear balcony of one of the apartments.
There were no injuries and the file was not transferred to the Montreal police (SPVM) arson squad.
Montreal fire department (SIM) investigators will go to the scene to investigate what exactly caused the fire.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
What about Kristen, Leslie's rights, asks lawyer for Bernardo victims after transfer
Paul Bernardo should be returned to a maximum-security prison, the lawyer representing the families of his young murder victims said as he called on the Correctional Service of Canada to be more transparent about what led to his transfer to a medium-security facility in the first place.
Prince Harry a no-show on first day of court showdown with British tabloid publisher
Prince Harry's phone hacking trial against the publisher of the Daily Mirror kicked off Monday without him present -- and the judge was not happy.
No survivors found after plane that flew over DC and led to fighter jet scramble crashes in Virginia
A wayward and unresponsive business plane that flew over the nation's capital Sunday afternoon caused the military to scramble a fighter jet before the plane crashed in Virginia, officials said. The fighter jet caused a loud sonic boom that was heard across the capital region.
U.S. beats Canada 6-1, nets World Para hockey gold
Special teams played a difference on Sunday night as the United States scored two short-handed goals en route to a 6-1 victory over Canada in the World Para Hockey Championship gold-medal game.
Increase in mosquitoes 'a trend' across Canada this year. Here's why
Mosquitoes have always been pesky, but this spring it seems the bloodsuckers are thirstier than ever, a trend one expert says is increasing.
What to know as Prince Harry prepares for court fight with British tabloid publisher
Prince Harry is set to testify in the first of his five pending legal cases largely centred around battles with British tabloids. Opening statements are scheduled Monday in his case.
Apple is expected to unveil a sleek, pricey headset. Is it the device VR has been looking for?
Apple appears poised to unveil a long-rumoured headset that will place its users between the virtual and real world, while also testing the technology trendsetter's ability to popularize new-fangled devices after others failed to capture the public's imagination.
Macron announces France is sending 100 firefighters to Quebec
France will be sending firefighters to aid Quebec as the province continues to battle massive forest fires, French President Emmanuel Macron announced.
Uncertainty remains for Halifax-area evacuees as wildfire 100 per cent contained
A wildfire that tore through homes and businesses in the Halifax area is 100 per cent contained, but a historic fire in southwestern Nova Scotia remains out of control.
Toronto
-
Chow continues to grow commanding lead in polls three weeks before mayoral election
Olivia Chow has continued to grow her already commanding lead in the polls with just three weeks left before Toronto’s mayoral election.
-
Two suspects sought after woman sexually assaulted in downtown Toronto
Police have released images of two suspects who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman in downtown Toronto in April.
-
3 injured, 2 critically, after Caledon crash: paramedics
Two people have been rushed to a trauma centre in critical condition and a third person sustained serious injuries after a multi-vehicle collision in Caledon, paramedics confirm.
Atlantic
-
Uncertainty remains for Halifax-area evacuees as wildfire 100 per cent contained
A wildfire that tore through homes and businesses in the Halifax area is 100 per cent contained, but a historic fire in southwestern Nova Scotia remains out of control.
-
Nova Scotians’ personal information stolen in global security breach: province
The Nova Scotia government says it is investigating the theft of personal information stolen through a global privacy breach to a third-party file transfer system the province was using.
-
One person dies, two others in hospital after three-vehicle crash in Springfield, P.E.I.: RCMP
One person has died and two others are in hospital with serious injuries after a three-vehicle collision in Springfield, P.E.I.
London
-
'Normal' temperatures return to the London region
A much more seasonal week, temperature wise, is on the way for the London area. The sunshine remains but temperatures will drop a few degrees to between 20 C and 24 C — the normal for this time of year being around 24 C.
-
Increase in mosquitoes 'a trend' across Canada this year. Here's why
Mosquitoes have always been pesky, but this spring it seems the bloodsuckers are thirstier than ever, a trend one expert says is increasing.
-
'All are welcome in this place': Norwich United Church holds Pride service in divided small town
It was a colourful congregation inside Norwich United Church (NUC), in Norwich, Ont. during its second annual Pride service. The celebration comes six weeks after Norwich Council decided not to fly the pride flag on municipal property during the month of June.
Northern Ontario
-
Adult victim in Que. fishing incident that killed 4 children identified
Quebec provincial police (SQ) have identified the adult victim of a fishing incident that claimed five lives over the weekend, most of them children. Keven Girard, 37, was among a group of 11 people swept up by the tide late Friday night while fishing along the shore in Portneuf-sur-Mer, a village about 550 kilometres northeast of Montreal.
-
Increase in mosquitoes 'a trend' across Canada this year. Here's why
Mosquitoes have always been pesky, but this spring it seems the bloodsuckers are thirstier than ever, a trend one expert says is increasing.
-
48 active forest fires in northern Ontario, 31 in the northeast Sunday
The number of forest fires in northern Ontario continues to grow with a total of 48 active fires in the region, including 33 that are not yet under control. Only two months into the fire season and there have already been more than double the total number in 2022.
Calgary
-
Understanding the deal: Critics skeptical of Calgary event centre agreement ahead of Monday’s public meeting
A public meeting will give Calgarians an inside look into the exact details of an agreement in principle that could land the city a new event centre, but critics are already skeptical of the cost breakdown.
-
Thousands unofficially kick off summer in Calgary at 32nd annual Lilac Festival
Thousands came out to the 32nd annual Lilac Festival on Sunday to mark the unofficial start of summer in Calgary.
-
Dog jog raises funds for Calgary Humane Society
It seemed like everyone and their dog was out Saturday at North Glenmore Park.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener business owner reeling after intentional fire scorches building
A business owner in Kitchener says he’s feeling defeated after his business caught fire again early Sunday morning.
-
'Uncontained' boa constrictors found during Kitchener traffic stop
Waterloo regional police say two large ‘uncontained’ boa constrictors were found in a vehicle while police were conducting a traffic stop.
-
Multiple stations respond to Sunday morning fires in Wellington North
Wellington North Fire says around 60 firefighters from multiple stations were needed to knock down two early morning fires, which have caused estimated damages exceeding $1 million.
Vancouver
-
Large search held for missing 23-year-old man on Granville Island
The family of a missing 23-year-old man held a large search party on Granville Island Sunday afternoon.
-
'I can’t think of a better location': Advocates want Yaletown overdose prevention site to remain
People who use drugs and advocates are vocalizing their support of a downtown overdose prevention site in response to some residents — and a prominent developer — who no longer want it in their backyard.
-
Vancouver boy paying it forward after surviving the fight of his life
Nick Cannon is gearing up for a running race to support a cause close to his heart.
Edmonton
-
Identity, not ideology, key to Alberta political divide, survey suggests
The internet memes starting meme-ing within days of Monday's Alberta provincial election and the comments reflect concerns that the province is becoming increasingly polarized.
-
Some locals seeing early success in Chinatown revitalization efforts
It's been three months since the Edmonton Chinatown and Area Business Improvement Association started its long-term "Chinatown Solution" project, and the organization said things are going well.
-
Wildfire situation improving, Alberta no longer in state of emergency
Alberta is no longer under a provincial state of emergency.
Windsor
-
Increase in mosquitoes 'a trend' across Canada this year. Here's why
Mosquitoes have always been pesky, but this spring it seems the bloodsuckers are thirstier than ever, a trend one expert says is increasing.
-
Lock Out Cancer 2023 campaign stresses the importance of screenings, early detection
Kathleen Turner's life took a major turn when she rushed herself to the hospital after suddenly experiencing a "stabbing eye pain" on the right side of her face. After 13 hours in the emergency department, she was told it was the result of a cancerous brain tumour.
-
'Improperly discarded' smoking materials to blame for market blaze: Windsor fire
No injuries were reported after a fire at Wyandotte Street East market caused an estimated $75,000 in damage on Sunday morning.
Regina
-
'Everything has got to be talked about': Advocates march for awareness in 2023 Gutsy Walk in Regina
The 2023 'Gutsy Walk' took place across Canada as well as in Regina, and it was more than just a walk in the park.
-
Heat warnings active for eastern Sask., storm watches persist in the north
Following days of storm activity, much of Saskatchewan is now under heat warnings as temperatures climb to far above seasonal.
-
Riders release 22 from roster, including veteran RB Kienan LaFrance
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have updated their roster following their 2-0 performance in the 2023 pre-season.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Garbage discussion set for Ottawa City Hall as city considers 'bag tag' policy
A city of Ottawa committee will hear the public's garbage opinions today, as councillors consider implementing a 'bag tag' program for garbage collection.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | O-Train will be partially shutdown on most days over the next two weeks
OC Transpo says Rideau Transit Group will be performing track and maintenance work on the Confederation Line between Blair and Tunney's' Pasture stations until June 19.
-
CHEO Telethon raises record $12.3 million to support CHEO
Residents of Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec helped make the 40th CHEO Telethon the biggest one yet, raising a record $12.3 million to support life-saving care and research at the children's hospital.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon hockey legend and olympic athlete Emily Clark hosts camp for aspiring, young players
After a long hockey season, most kids are done with the cold rinks by spring. But for the chance to rub shoulders with a locally grown hockey superstar, you dust off the gear and skate in June.
-
Saskatoon teen set to race at U.S. motocross championship
A talented motocross racer from the Saskatoon area has achieved a remarkable feat.
-
Heat warnings active for eastern Sask., storm watches persist in the north
Following days of storm activity, much of Saskatchewan is now under heat warnings as temperatures climb to far above seasonal.