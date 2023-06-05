3 residences evacuated after early morning Mile End fire in Montreal

Three residences were evacuated in Montreal's Mile End after a fire early Monday morning.

Police report that a 911 call at 1 p.m. reported a fire on Clark Street between St. Viateur Street and Bernard street.

The fire appears to have started on the rear balcony of one of the apartments.

There were no injuries and the file was not transferred to the Montreal police (SPVM) arson squad.

Montreal fire department (SIM) investigators will go to the scene to investigate what exactly caused the fire.