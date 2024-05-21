3 people dead after stabbing in Plateau-Mont-Royal: police

Three people are dead after they were stabbed in Montreal's Plateau-Mont-Royal borough Tuesday evening.

Montreal police (SPVM) said they received numerous 911 calls at 7 p.m. about a fight between several people in an alleyway on Rachel Street between Saint-Andre and Mentana streets.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found three male victims "injured by a sharp object."

They were sent to hospital, where their deaths were confirmed.

The victims were 15, 23 and 25 years old.

Police said the suspect or suspects fled the scene before officers arrived.

"According to the first information, it's a conflict that would have broken out between several people in the alley and that's when the three victims would have been injured," said Caroline Chèvrefils, a Montreal police spokesperson.

Witnesses met with police, who are looking at surveillance camera footage as they gather evidence into the attack.