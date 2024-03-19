3 more measles cases confirmed in Laval

Since the beginning of 2024, Quebec has been experiencing an outbreak of measles in several regions, including Laval.

Five cases have now been reported in the region north of Montreal.

This potentially serious disease is highly contagious, with some 90 per cent of unvaccinated people possibly developing the disease should they come in contact with a case.

Public health has pinpointed several places where people may have recently been exposed to a confirmed case of measles in Laval:

Cité-de-la-Santé Hospital emergency room: Sunday, March 10, between 6 a.m. and 1 p.m. or Wednesday, March 13, between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Sunday, March 10, between 6 a.m. and 1 p.m. or Wednesday, March 13, between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. Les P'tits Grimpeurs daycare: Thursday, March 7, between 5:20 p.m. and 7 p.m. or Monday, March 11, between 5:20 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Thursday, March 7, between 5:20 p.m. and 7 p.m. or Monday, March 11, between 5:20 p.m. and 7 p.m. Garage municipal secteur 3 (1550 Chomedey Blvd.): Thursday, March 7, between 7:15 a.m. and 6 p.m. or Monday, March 11, between 7:15 a.m. and 6 p.m.

GMF Sainte-Dorothée (1 Samson Blvd., Suite 102): Monday, March 11, between 6:54 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. or Wednesday, March 13 between, 8:55 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

Monday, March 11, between 6:54 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. or Wednesday, March 13 between, 8:55 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Imagix Sainte-Dorothée: Tuesday, March 12, between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

What to do?

People at risk of complications include babies under the age of one, those with weakened immune systems and pregnant women who are not adequately vaccinated against measles.

In the event of exposure to the virus, people should contact Info-Santé at 811 as soon as possible to be evaluated and receive preventive treatment, if necessary.

Anyone who is not protected against the measles should: