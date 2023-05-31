3 arrests in fatal Christmas Eve shooting of teen: Montreal

Three suspects were arrested Tuesday in connection with the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old man in the Town of Mount Royal (TMR) two years ago.

On Dec. 24, 2021, a late-night party on Trenton Avenue ended in gunfire after univited guests burst into the apartment and ordered to the victim to leave.

According to Montreal police (SPVM), the victim resisted and an altercation ensued. The victim was shot at point-blank range and later pronounced dead at hospital.

It was the 36th homicide of 2021.

Two suspects, both 20-year-old men, will appear in court Wednesday to face charges of second-degree murder. One of them was already in police custody in connection with another case.

The SPVM says a 20-year-old woman was also apprehended and is expected to be charged with accessory to murder.