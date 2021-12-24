MONTREAL -- An 18-year-old man has died after being shot at a residential party in the Town of Mount Royal (TMR).

Montreal police (SPVM) received several 911 calls at 1:45 a.m. Friday about a person suffering from gunshot wounds in a home on Trenton Avenue, near Aberdare Road.

Upon arrival, police say they found the young man "unconscious with more than one gunshot wound to the upper body."

At least one suspect would've approached the young man, while he was still inside the home where the party was taking place, and shot him "a few times," according to SPVM spokesperson Manuel Couture.

The victim was immediately brought to hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. The crime marks Montreal's 36th homicide of 2021.

For now, the motives are unclear. It's also unknown if others were involved in the crime, or if it was gang-related, police say.

Investigators, forensic technicians and the canine unit are in the process of interviewing all possible witnesses to shed light on the circumstances surrounding the incident.

-- With reporting from CTV's Billy Shields.