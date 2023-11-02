29-year-old found in Montreal
Montreal police have found a 29-year-old who was reported missing Thursday.
'Wish him all the best': Trudeau dismisses Liberal loyalist saying party would benefit from new leader
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has dismissed a long-time Liberal and current senator's suggestion that it may be time he step down to make room for a new Liberal party leader.
Statistics Canada to release October jobs report this morning
Statistics Canada is set to release its October labour force survey this morning.
'The most toxic place': Foreign-trained doctors file human rights complaint, alleging discrimination
Ten foreign-trained internal medicine specialists in Regina are claiming they were targets of 'racist, and discriminatory leadership' while working at the Regina General Hospital, and have filed a complaint with the Saskatchewan Human Rights Commission.
Canadian seniors are eligible for four key vaccines this fall, but not all are free
In most of Canada, you can feel a chill in the air. The change in season, triggering a change in health risks, has signalled the start of the cold and flu season. After three brutal winters, with respiratory illnesses dominating the headlines and filling hospitals, doctors are hopeful this one will be calmer.
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried convicted of defrauding cryptocurrency customers
A New York jury on Thursday convicted FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried of fraud in a scheme that cheated customers and investors of at least US$10 billion.
Toyota recalls hundreds of thousands of RAV4s in Canada over fire risk
Toyota has issued a recall for the RAV4 model affecting hundreds of thousands of vehicles in Canada due to a lack of proper sizing and placement of its 12-volt batteries, which can cause a fire when the vehicle is driven.
No time behind bars for woman who faked death, abducted son and fled country
A Saskatoon woman accused of faking her own death, and the death of her son, has pleaded guilty to child abduction.
'This is a joke,' natural resources minister says of Conservative obstruction on energy bills
Liberal ministers and an NDP MP came out swinging Thursday against the Conservatives for what they say has been 'circus act' filibustering preventing a pair of bills focused on jobs in the energy sector from coming up for study. 'This is a joke,' Energy and Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson said.
'I love the song': Canadian Beatles fans react to new track 'Now and Then'
After the release of the new Beatles song 'Now and Then,' Canadian fans say they're are taking in every beat of the band's final track, which was made possible with the help of AI.
Toronto
Toronto mother whose toddler's breakfast cereal was fatally poisoned speaks out at killer's sentencing hearing
The Toronto mother of a toddler who died after her cereal was intentionally poisoned with a deadly chemical said in a victim impact statement at the sentencing hearing of the child’s killer that she’s still wracked with pain and questions about what happened.
'The roof would have fallen on me': Toronto resident speaks out after condo gym's ceiling collapses
Sharif Abdala said he was working out inside of his building’s gym Wednesday night when the ceiling collapsed overhead, debris narrowly hitting him.
5 Ontario hospitals say data stolen in cyberattack has been published online
Data stolen in a ransomware attack targeting half-a-dozen Ontario hospitals and healthcare institutions have been published online, the hospitals said Thursday.
Atlantic
IWK, family, friends, community rally around three-year-old Calum MacDonald
Halifax friends, family, and community members rally to supportCalum MacDonald, 3, who has leukemia.
First snow of the season summary for the Maritimes; snow record set at Halifax International Airport
An early season outbreak of Arctic air along with two low-pressure systems have resulted in the provincial capitals of the Maritimes all having their first five+ cm of snowfall for the season.
Arrest made in stabbing death of Halifax woman
An arrest has been made in connection with the stabbing death of a 37-year-old Halifax woman last year.
London
Veltman murder trial: Here’s what you need to know before day 34
After two days of legal discussions, the defence resumed its case on Thursday with a forensic psychiatrist testifying to the mental state of accused Nathaniel Veltman on the night a London, Ont. Muslim family was killed. Here’s what you missed.
Veltman was focused on obsessions not on consequences, psychiatrist testifies
Dr. Julian Gojer returned to the witness box Thursday afternoon in a Windsor, Ont. courtroom in the ongoing trial of Nathaniel Veltman.
Driver involved in crash killing 4-year-old girl found guilty of dangerous driving
A truck driver from Tecumseh has been found guilty for a fatal crash near London four years ago.
Northern Ontario
10 men arrested in Ontario child sexual exploitation ring, 39 charges laid
A total of 39 charges have been laid and 10 people arrested, including four from northern Ontario, in a online child luring and sexual exploitation investigation, police say.
SNOLAB sorry after employee makes disturbing social media comment about Justin Trudeau
SNOLAB in Sudbury has taken to social media to apologize after a staffer made a disturbing comment about Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on X.
Calgary
Man taken to hospital in critical condition after being pulled from southeast Calgary multiplex fire
A man was taken to hospital in critical condition after being pulled from a multiplex fire in southeast Calgary on Thursday evening.
Matthew de Grood's main goal is to return to Calgary, board hears
A review board, which is to decide on further freedoms for Calgary mass killer Matthew de Grood, heard that since the young man's last assessment he hasn't accomplished enough rehabilitation.
Rat infestations at Calgary recycling facilities were discovered nearly 2 years ago
A rat infestation inside two Calgary paper and waste recycling facilities is still active, after being discovered almost two years ago.
Kitchener
Push pin reportedly found in Halloween chocolate bar in Kitchener, Ont.
Police have issued a warning after they say a push pin was found in a Halloween chocolate bar in Kitchener, Ont.
'It still doesn’t feel real': Missing Guelph man found dead, three arrested
Three people have been arrested after a Guelph man reported missing last month was found dead.
Man arrested after Six Nations standoff now charged with attempted murder
An Ohsweken man who barricaded himself inside a home on Six Nations of the Grand River and allegedly shot at police has been charged with two counts of attempted murder.
Vancouver
Proposed class action lawsuit filed against Canadian maker of popular weight loss drug Ozempic
A proposed class action lawsuit has been filed in B.C. Supreme Court alleging the Canadian manufacturer of Ozempic didn’t warn prospective patients about possible complications.
Swifties attending her Vancouver concerts should expect costly hotel prices, critics warn
The leader of BC United called Taylor Swift’s Vancouver concert announcement “landslide news,” and admitted he’s already registered to try to get tickets. But Kevin Falcon also used the event to take a shot at the provincial government’s proposed crackdown on short-term rentals.
'Holy Grail of housing' or provincial overreach? B.C.'s new housing plans spark strong reactions
Esther Greenlay and her husband rent a home in Victoria, but they and their young family are moving to Alberta—because they want to buy a home, but can’t afford to buy a house in B.C.
Edmonton
Police being used as a 'scapegoat' in debate over Edmonton 7% tax increase: association
The debate over how much Edmonton taxpayers will have to fork over next year is heating up – with at least one city councillor pointing his finger at police, drawing a fiery response from the officer's union.
Alberta proposes law on pension-exit referendum, but bill doesn't make result binding
The Alberta government has introduced legislation promising residents will get a say in a referendum on leaving the Canada Pension Plan, but the bill does not force the government to accept the result.
Watch: A ride on the Valley Line Southeast LRT
Members of the media were invited for a ride on the Valley Line Southeast LRT line on Thursday, two days before it opens to riders.
Windsor
Belle River businessman hopes to take local company national with Dragon-sized deal
A mother-son duo out of Lakeshore is preparing to cut a new partner into their pita chip business: international business icon Arlene Dickinson.
New observation area in Malden Park provides view of bridge construction
As construction on the Gordie Howe International Bridge continues, a new observation area in Malden Park is giving people the chance to see its progress.
Regina
Sask. mother, son's deaths connected to incident that left police officer injured: family
Police in Estevan, Sask. say an incident that left an officer and suspect seriously injured is connected with an early-morning homicide.
Fashion giant Hugo Boss takes aim at Regina cheerleading group over copyright claim
Regina based cheerleading, dance, and tumbling organization, BOSS Athletics INC. has once again been put to the test over its name after fashion mogul Hugo Boss had their Instagram shut down over copyright claims.
Roughriders' Alford, Dean and Korsak named West Division All-Stars
The Riders were host to three West Division All-Stars this season in the forms of returner Mario Alford, linebacker Larry Dean and punter Adam Korsak.
Ottawa
OC Transpo cutting some 200-series routes, redirecting buses off residential streets
OC Transpo is cutting many Connexion routes between residential neighbourhoods and O-Train stations and redirecting buses off residential streets with low ridership as part of the bus route review to adjust service to current ridership levels across the city of Ottawa.
NEW THIS MORNING What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Nov. 3-5
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this weekend.
Police seize 326 cases of beer during eastern Ontario traffic stop
Ontario Provincial Police seized 326 cases of beer purchased in Quebec and intended to be served at an upcoming wedding after officers responded to a call for a rental van driving on an eastern Ontario highway with a blown tire.
Saskatoon
Inquest deems the in-custody death of Sask. man accidental
An inquest into the death of a man in Prince Albert police custody says his death was accidental.