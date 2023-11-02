29-year-old Christelle Delalleau reported missing in Montreal

Montreal police are asking for the public's help to find 29-year-old Christelle Delalleau, who was reported missing Thursday.

Delalleau was last seen in Montreal's Cote-des-Neiges-Notre-Dame-de-Grace borough. Police say she made "worrying remarks."

She is 5'4" (1.65 metres), weighs 110 lbs (51 kilograms), has brown eyes and short brown hair, wears prescription glasses, and speaks French.

Delalleau was last seen wearing a black coat with white strings, gray khaki pants, and black shoes with a small red logo on the heel.

Anyone with information on her location should call 911.