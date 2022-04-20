28-year-old arrested in stabbing death of his father, 75, in Hochelaga apartment

A 75-year-old man was killed Tuesday night in Montreal in what police believe was an altercation with his 28-year-old son.

He was found stabbed to death in an apartment in Hochelaga, police told CTV News.

Police arrived at the apartment shortly after 9:30 p.m. to respond to a noise complaint, they said. The apartment is on Logan St. near the intersection of D'Iberville St., in a residential area of Hochelaga.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers found the victim seriously injured with stab wounds. They unsuccessfully tried to rescuscitate him but he was pronounced dead on-site.

They arrested a 28-year-old man who was also in the apartment. Police told media at the time they believed it was a family altercation, but couldn't confirm at first the relationship between the two.

SPVM on the scene of a stabbing in Hochelaga (Photo: Cosmo Santamaria)

Wednesday morning, spokesperson Mariane Allaire Morin told CTV the younger man was indeed the son, and that he's expected to appear in court as early as Wednesday afternoon.

They were the only two in the apartment at the time, she said, but there were several other witnesses in the building who are now being interviewed by investigators.

This was the eighth murder so far this year in Montreal.

-- With files from The Canadian Press