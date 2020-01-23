MONTREAL -- A woman is dead following a fire in Montreal’s east end Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough.

Firefighters received a 911 call at 6:15 a.m. Thursday about a blaze inside a garage in a back alley on Bourbonnière Ave., near Adam St.

“They located a woman who was inside the garage. They took her outside and performed some manoeuvres on her,” said Montreal police spokesperson Raphaël Bergeron. “Unfortunately, the death of the woman was declared by the doctors of Urgences-Santé on the scene.”

Late on Thursday, police confirmed that a 23-year-old woman had died. Investigators were still on the scene as of 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

The file has been transferred to the Montreal police arson squad.