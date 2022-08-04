222 km/h: Quebec motorcyclist issued speeding ticket over $2,000

Quebec police issued a $2,146 ticket Thursday to a motorcyclist travelling 222 km/h in a 100 zone.

The motorcyclist, a 31-year-old man from Quebec City, was also issued 30 demerit points. His driving licence is suspended for a week and his motorcycle was seized and placed in storage.

The driver was speeding on Highway 40 eastbound in Cap-Sante, around 50 km east of Quebec City.