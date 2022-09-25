20-year-man found stabbed on St-Laurent Blvd: police

A 20-year-old man with stab wounds was discovered by Montreal police (SPVM) in the Plateau-Mont-Royal borough early Sunday morning.

Around 3:15 a.m., officers on patrol found the man on St-Laurent Blvd., near Prince Arthur St.

The man suffered injuries to his upper body and was transported to hospital, but his life is not in danger, police say.

No arrests have been made and no suspects located. An investigation is ongoing.