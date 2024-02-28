2 young men arrested after alleged extortion attempt, shootings: Montreal police

Two men in their 20s were arrested Wednesday in the Montreal area in relation to an attempted extortion after gunshots were fired at a home and a workplace in recent months, police say.

The same victim was targeted in both rounds of gunfire. The first incident happened on the night of Nov. 25, 2023, when shots were fired at a home on Dumfries Road in the Town of Mont-Royal. People were inside the home at the time of the shooting, but no injuries were reported.

Police said at the time that they believed the suspect or suspects fired at the home and then fled on foot.

The second shooting happened on Jan. 18, 2024, when more gunshots were fired at a business on Du Golf Boulevard in Anjou. Police did not provide the street where it happened, but said the building was empty at the time and there were no injuries.

Searches were carried out in Montreal and Laval Wednesday morning and ended with the two men in handcuffs. Their identities have not been released and charges are pending.

The investigation is ongoing and police invite anyone with information about the two shootings to call Info-Crime at 514-393-1133.