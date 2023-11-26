MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Residence shot up in Mont-Royal, Montreal police investigating

    Montreal police (SPVM) care. FILE PHOTO

    Montreal police (SPVM) officers are investigating shots fired mid-evening on Saturday at a home on Dumfries Road in the Mont-Royal borough.

    SPVM spokesperson Constable Véronique Dubuc said the shots were fired around 9:20 p.m. and emergency services quickly received several reports of the gunshots being heard in the Dumfries Road area near Melbourne Street.

    At the scene, police located projectile impacts on the front of a residence.

    "There were no injuries and no suspects have yet been apprehended in this case," said Dubuc.

    According to initial information gathered by the police, one or more suspects fired a shot before fleeing on foot.

    A security perimeter was set up in the neighbourhood to protect the crime scene.

    A dog handler was on site to comb the area in the hope of collecting evidence.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 26, 2023. 

