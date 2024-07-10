2 women arrested for neglecting elderly woman in eastern Quebec

MONTREAL
    Two women were arrested on Wednesday morning for the criminal neglect of an elderly woman. The 96-year-old woman lived in a seniors' residence in Saint-Moïse, in the Bas-Saint-Laurent region of Quebec.

    They will face charges of criminal negligence causing death and failing to provide the necessary care to a resident.

    The Rimouski Major Crime Investigation Division of the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) arrested the two women following an investigation that began in 2022 for events that allegedly occurred in a seniors' residence on Principale Street in the small municipality of Saint-Moïse.

    Josiane Lemieux-Blouin, aged 29 from Sayabec, and Sylvie Blouin, aged 56 from Saint-Moïse, were interviewed by investigators on Wednesday morning and were due to appear by videoconference later in the day.

    In a news release, the SQ reminded the public that any information concerning a criminal act can be transmitted confidentially to the SQ's Criminal Information Centre at 1-800 659-4264.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 10, 2024.

