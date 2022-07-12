2 injured, no arrests after stabbing in Lachine

Two men are in hospital after a stabbing in Montreal's Lachine borough early Tuesday morning.

Montreal police (SPVM) received a 911 call at 12:20 a.m. about an injured man in an apartment on Ivan-Franko Avenue, near Saint-Antoine Street.

Soon after, officers received word that a second man had been admitted to hospital with stab wounds.

"The two men were implicated in the same event," explains Véronique Comtois, a spokesperson with Montreal police. "It could be an altercation involving multiple individuals."

One of the victims, a 21-year-old man, is in stable condition, while the other, a 28-year-old man, is considered out of danger.

Police say they do not have reason to believe the fight occurred in the apartment where the first victim was found.

"We also have a car in which the event possibly happened that was located in the Côte-des-Neiges—Notre-Dame-de-Grâce borough," said Comtois.

Investigators are now working to establish the circumstances leading up to the incident.

No arrests have been made.