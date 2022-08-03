2 dead in 2 separate shootings in Montreal

Two men are dead in two separate shootings Tuesday night in Montreal.

The first incident occurred at 9:45 p.m. in the borough of Saint-Laurent.

Montreal police (SPVM) were called to the intersection of Jules-Poitras and Deguire boulevards near Roman-Zytynsky Park.

"Once on the scene, police found the victim shot and injured to the upper body," said Gabriella Youakim, a spokesperson with Montreal police. "The victim died on site."

No arrests have been made.

Montreal police investigate a shooting in Ahuntsic-Cartierville. (Cosmo Santamaria/CTV News)

A little while later, at 10:50 p.m., officers were called to a shooting in the Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough.

When police arrived at the intersection of Sauvé Ouest and Meilleur streets, near Saint-Benoît Park, they found a man lying on the ground.

"His death was confirmed onsite," stated Youakim. "No arrests have been made so far."

Police say they have reason to believe the two incidents are linked.

Security perimeters have been set up at both crime scenes to allow investigators to canvass the areas.

Yoakim confirms the two deaths are the 16th and 17th homicides on the territory monitored by Montreal police.