2 dead after plane crash in Les Cèdres, west of Montreal
Published Monday, February 17, 2020 8:53PM EST Last Updated Tuesday, February 18, 2020 6:27AM EST
LES CÈDRES -- Two men in their 20s are dead after a small Cessna 150 plane crashed Monday in a field along Highway 30 in Les Cèdres, west of Montreal.
The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) received a call about the crash at 6:45 p.m. The two men were transported to hospital, where they later died.
The Transportation Safety Board (TSB) has sent a team of investigators to the crash site.
"The TSB will gather information and assess the occurrence," the agency wrote in a press release.
Investigators from the SQ and the judicial identity service were also dispatched to the scene.
Officials say autopsies will be performed on the two bodies.