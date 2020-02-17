LES CÈDRES -- Two men in their 20s are dead after a small Cessna 150 plane crashed Monday in a field along Highway 30 in Les Cèdres, west of Montreal.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) received a call about the crash at 6:45 p.m. The two men were transported to hospital, where they later died.

The Transportation Safety Board (TSB) has sent a team of investigators to the crash site.

"The TSB will gather information and assess the occurrence," the agency wrote in a press release.

A small plane has crashed in Les Cèdres, west of Montreal; Two men are in critical condition https://t.co/W0aOnU7Kvy @CTVMontreal pic.twitter.com/FRPqQWY57k — Cosmo Santamaria (@cosmoCTV) February 18, 2020

Investigators from the SQ and the judicial identity service were also dispatched to the scene.

Officials say autopsies will be performed on the two bodies.