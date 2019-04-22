

CTV Montreal





Residents and soldiers are filling sandbags and preparing for the worst as riverside flooding is expected to increase later this week.

Urgence Quebec said Monday morning that about 2,400 homes throughout the province were flooded, and another 700 have been cut off by rising waters.

The heaviest flooding is near Lake of Two Mountains, Lake Saint Pierre, and along the Chaudiere and Beauce rivers.

With rain in the forecast for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, water levels are expected to rise and affect more homes, especially along the St. Lawrence River near Trois Rivieres.

More than 600 soldiers are assisting homeowners and renters throughout the province, and on Monday afternoon a Canadian military cargo plane with supplies is scheduled to land at St. Hubert airport. Those supplies will be distributed based on orders from the Public Security Ministry.

In Laval officials have visited close to 2,000 homes that have flooded or are at risk from floodwaters, and delivered sandbags to 1,400 homes. Sand is also being dropped off daily at six locations for residents that want to do more, and several streets have been closed.

Residents of Ile Bigras, which lies in the Riviere des Prairies between Montreal and Laval, said water levels have increased in the past few days. They have been told that Wednesday and Thursday will likely be the days when water is at its highest.

One woman told CTV News that she only just finished repairing the damage caused in 2017 only to have flooding once again threaten her home.

Pierrefonds is prepared

On the island of Montreal large swathes of the borough of Pierrefonds-Roxboro were flooded in 2017, but borough mayor Jim Beis said workers are now better prepared.

Dikes have been built higher in the past two years and inflatable walls have been installed, and pumps have been operating on several streets for days.

Volunteers working in the parking lot of Pierrefonds Comprehensive School have spent days filling sandbags and giving them to residents in order to protect their properties.

Regardless, the intersection of Pierrefonds Blvd. and René Emard St. was flooded early Monday morning.

Beis said the situation appears to be under control.

"Certainly in 2017 the extraordinary crisis that we had no one had ever seen before, and you learn from this type of events," said Beis.

"We started looking at ways of improving not only the infrastructure but also having the necessary equipment on site to make sure we deal with any eventual flood and I'd like to say we've done this and up to this point successfully."

Moving out of flood plains should be encouraged

Over the weekend Premier Francois Legault said people who have built homes in flood plains should move out, and that the government should not be paying people to restore homes damaged by floodwater.

"We've seen some people it's the second time they've been hit in the last three years. We're reviewing the programs to make sure taxpayers don't pay too much for rebuilding places that will be touched often," he said. "We will give incentive to move."

Geography professor Jeannine-Marie St. Jacques said that was an encouraging step.

"People have built into the flood zones, have built into the flood plains, and that's a mistake because naturally these areas are going to flood normally, and even without global warming on top of it. Saying we shouldn't be building here is a step in the right direction," said St. Jacques.

She said municipalities in Quebec rely on property taxes and so have incentives to allow homeowners to build, while it's the provincial and federal government that bail out homeowners of damaged property.

Another issue is out-of-date information.

"Quebec either has old flood maps or no flood maps, so from the 2017 flooding at least we benefitted from that so it forced the government to move, and by 2020 we will have complete flood maps for the province," said St. Jacques.

Provincial officials are expected to provide an update about the state of flooding in Quebec on Monday afternoon.