IN PICTURES: Flooding in Quebec and New Brunswick | CTV News Montreal

Featured Video

INSIDE MONTREAL.CTVNEWS.CA


CTV News on the Go


Extended

Watch CTV Montreal


Provincial politics


Montreal matters


TRENDING


Leaders

LOCAL SPORTS


CULTURE


Lifestyle

CTV National News


ON PATROL


Science & Tech



Commuting & Construction


OPINION

Mutsumi's book club


FEATURED PHOTO


CTV NEWS MONTREAL ON SOCIAL

Montreal Weather Change city

15 °CPartly cloudy

 View complete forecast here

Weather warning in effect

No watches or warnings in effect.

CTV Montreal - Weather Ad - Honda - Brought to you

CTV News Video Network


MOST WATCHED

Talkback MTL Feb 2014

Don't Miss

Connect with CTV News Montreal

MOST READ


Listen Live CJAD

Shopico.ca



Advertisement



What's On

  • 19:00 etalk (CTV)
  • 19:30 The Big Bang Theory (CTV)
  • 20:00 The Village (CTV)
  • 21:00 The Voice (CTV)
  • 22:00 The Big Bang Theory (CTV)
    • View full schedule _
  • 19:00 etalk (CTV)
  • 19:30 The Big Bang Theory (CTV)
  • 20:00 The Goldbergs (CTV)
  • 20:30 Jann (CTV)
  • 21:00 The Amazing Race (CTV)
  • 22:00 Whiskey Cavalier (CTV)
    • View full schedule _
  • 19:00 etalk (CTV)
  • 19:30 The Big Bang Theory (CTV)
  • 20:00 The Big Bang Theory (CTV)
  • 21:30 The Big Bang Theory (CTV)
  • 22:00 Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (CTV)
    • View full schedule _
  • 19:00 etalk (CTV)
  • 19:30 The Big Bang Theory (CTV)
  • 20:00 The Goldbergs (CTV)
  • 20:30 The Big Bang Theory (CTV)
  • 21:00 Criminal Minds (CTV)
  • 22:00 Blue Bloods (CTV)
    • View full schedule _
  • 19:00 W5 (CTV)
  • 20:00 Jann (CTV)
  • 20:30 The Big Bang Theory (CTV)
  • 21:00 CTV Movie: Darrow & Darrow: Body of Evidence (CTV)
    • View full schedule _