Live Now:
CTV News Channel
Advertisement
IN PICTURES
© 2019 All rights reserved.
A child passed away in hospital after falling into an in-ground pool in Pierrefonds on Monday afternoon. A friend who attempted to retrieve the child was also treated for serious injuries.
3
Rotting garbage in the Philippines that came from Canada has been an issue for years, and now the dispute appears to be escalating.
According to the SPVM, the child, 5, was playing in a backyard of a home on Saint-Croix St. with a friend when he fell into the pool.
All the news and interviews
Watch the full broadcast here
Top stories and breaking news
Get the day's top stories
Jeannine-Marie St. Jacques, assistant professor at Concordia University, explains flooding.
Each ride in a cab or ride-sharing service will now have an extra temporary charge of 90 cents that will go into a fund to help compensate taxi drivers.
Concordia professor Pascale Biron on whether home owners in flood zones should be compensated and how Quebec can deal with future floods.
Montreal Weather
Change city
15 °CPartly cloudy