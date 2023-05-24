1995 referendum: PQ wants 'No' campaign investigation documents released
Nearly 30 years after Quebec's second sovereignty referendum, the Parti Québécois says there are secrets about how the victorious No side spent money that the public deserves to know about.
On Wednesday, the province's legislature debated a motion introduced by PQ Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon calling on the province's chief electoral officer to release all documents related to an investigation into alleged illegal spending by the No campaign ahead of the 1995 vote.
"We don't know exactly what we will find, but we're doing it for the fundamental principle that moments like this one, where there are serious allegations of overspending, of the manipulation of electoral spending, it's fundamental information that should be public," St-Pierre Plamondon told the legislature.
The 16-month investigation that started in 2006 was overseen by retired judge Bernard Grenier, who concluded that two federalist organizations — Option Canada and the Canadian Unity Council — failed to report spending of more than $500,000. Those organizations received $11 million from the federal government.
More than 90 witnesses appeared during the closed-door inquiry and more than 4,500 documents were entered into evidence. However, Grenier ordered all the evidence — including witness testimony and communication between the commission and witnesses — to be permanently sealed.
That doesn't make sense, St-Pierre Plamondon said.
"When we look at the United States, even the assassination of (former president) John F. Kennedy did not justify withholding documents forever," he told reporters Tuesday. "So there is an issue of the search for truth, which is the foundation of our justice system and the operation of our institutions."
The No side won the Oct. 30, 1995, sovereignty referendum by 50.58 per cent — a majority of 54,288 votes. That result kept Quebec within Canada, but the sovereignty movement never died.
The first referendum, in 1980, ended with the No side winning 59.56 per cent of the vote.
There are many lingering questions about the 1995 referendum, St-Pierre Plamondon told the legislature, including about allegations that the federal government flew people into the province to vote in favour of Quebec remaining in Canada. The PQ leader also said it is still unclear who funded a large federalist rally in downtown Montreal before voting day.
Grenier wrote in his report that he was unable to determine who funded that event.
Daniel Béland, director of the McGill Institute for the Study of Canada, said St-Pierre Plamondon's motion is a way for the PQ — which has three seats in the Quebec legislature — to keep people talking about it.
"I think this move is about two things: staying in the headlines, and showing that they are the only ones in Quebec who have the street cred in terms of sovereignty," he said in an interview Wednesday.
Despite its small representation, the party has managed to grab headlines by refusing to swear allegiance to King Charles and by drawing attention to irregular immigration. But the legislature recently adopted a law removing the requirement that members swear an oath of office to the King, and a new immigration deal between Canada and the United States has significantly slowed down the numbers of asylum seekers crossing irregularly into the province.
The 1995 referendum files are the party's new issue, Béland said, adding that many members of the PQ believe the referendum was stolen.
Bringing up the issue also allows the party to position itself against the governing Coalition Avenir Québec, which does not support independence, and against Québec solidaire, a nominally sovereigntist party that draws significant support from left-wing federalists and tends to avoid the subject of independence, Béland said.
If the other parties vote against the motion, the PQ can say they don't want to know the truth; if the motion succeeds, they may find something in the documents that they can use to support the independence movement, Béland said. "So either way they win."
Jean-François Roberge, minister responsible for access to information, told the legislature that the government has worked with the PQ to create a simplified motion and that it supports the release of the documents.
"It seems that the public interest and transparency would be much better served if the Grenier (inquiry) documents were made public," Roberge said.
Monsef Derraji, house leader for the official Opposition Liberals, told the legislature that while he supports the idea of the motion, it is not a priority for Quebecers.
A vote on the motion is expected to take place Thursday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 24, 2023.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Tina Turner, superstar whose hits included 'What's Love Got to Do With It,' dead at 83
Tina Turner, the unstoppable singer and stage performer who teamed with husband Ike Turner for a dynamic run of hit records and live shows in the 1960s and '70s and survived her horrifying marriage to triumph in middle age with the chart-topping 'What's Love Got to Do With It,' has died at 83.
'A trap': Opposition rejects Trudeau's security clearance offer to access confidential annex of Johnston report
The leaders of the two largest federal opposition parties are rejecting Justin Trudeau's invitation to receive security clearances in order to review the confidential annex of special rapporteur David Johnston's report, prompting the prime minister to accuse them of hiding behind 'a veil of ignorance.'
BREAKING | Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis launches GOP presidential campaign in Twitter announcement plagued by glitches
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis launched his 2024 presidential campaign on Wednesday with firm words but a disastrous Twitter announcement that did little to counter criticism that the 44-year-old Republican may not be ready to take on former president Donald Trump.
Opinion | Gov. Ron DeSantis' presidential bid marks the beginning of the end of his national aspirations
The latest Pentagon leak, part of a string of high-profile leaks in recent years, highlights the vulnerabilities of American spy gathering operations and could expedite a global shift away from the U.S., political analyst Eric Ham writes in his latest column for CTVNews.ca.
Who are Canada's real estate investors, and where are they buying?
Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and British Columbia represent the highest volume of out-of-province and non-resident real estate investors, according to a Statistics Canada report that paints a picture of who Canada's real estate investors are.
N.L. school board spent $682K battling human rights complaint filed by deaf child
Newfoundland and Labrador's English school board spent nearly $700,000 on the unsuccessful challenge of a human rights complaint filed on behalf of a deaf boy.
Man paralyzed in bike accident walks again with help of brain, spinal cord implants
Researchers have developed what they call a 'wireless digital bridge' between the brain and spinal cord that has helped a paralyzed man walk, stand and even climb stairs.
Canada, Saudi Arabia restore full diplomatic ties, appoint envoys after 2018 spat
Canada and Saudi Arabia are normalizing diplomatic relations and appointing ambassadors five years after the Liberal government's public comments on women's rights led Riyadh to expel the top Canadian envoy.
Phone? Keys? Wallet? Canadian engineers develop robots to help people with dementia find missing items
Engineers at the University of Waterloo are using robots to locate medicine, phones, glasses, and other missing items for those with dementia.
Toronto
-
Ontario student pays nearly $3K for extended warranty on used luxury car, surprised repairs aren't covered
An Ontario student paid nearly $3K for an extended warranty on a used luxury car, only to be told an emissions repair was not covered.
-
'It's getting worse': Years of underinvestment paved way for downtown Toronto decline even before pandemic hit, experts say
In Part 1 of its Downtown Decay series, CTV News Toronto asks: Is the city’s core coming apart at the seams, and how did it get to this point?
-
Woman who struck and killed Toronto lawyer with U-Haul truck gets life in prison
The woman behind the wheel of a U-Haul truck that intentionally struck and killed a Toronto lawyer has been sentenced to life in prison.
Atlantic
-
Ottawa announces plans to spend $6.3 million on Nova Scotia tourism projects
The federal government said today it plans to spend $6.3 million on 53 new tourism projects in Nova Scotia.
-
N.B. Health Council publishes health spending data
The New Brunswick Health Council has created a web page that highlights money spent on health care services in the province compared to the rest of the country.
-
Some N.S. fruit crops not growing after February polar vortex
A Nova Scotia fruit farmer says some of his crops aren’t growing after a February cold snap.
London
-
VIDEO
VIDEO | 'This behaviour is unacceptable': Bus shelter vandalism caught on camera
On Tuesday, Carol Ann Distler came home to a disturbing sight after a group of teens smashed the bus shelter glass outside of her home. But unfortunately, she said this isn’t the first time this has happened.
-
After losing the vote, those who lobbied to have pride flags flown in Norwich Township facilities say the fight isn't over
After a vote banning non-governmental flags on township properties passed with a 3-2 vote, Coun. Alisha Stubbs voiced her disappointment, making it clear during the meeting what she felt was at the heart of the issue.
-
WATCH
WATCH | A 'Rex block' is in store for London, Ont. Here's how the weather pattern will impact the region
The birds are singing, the bees are buzzing, and the sun is shining throughout the region. But the risk of frost still lingers, with Environment Canada issuing a frost advisory Wednesday night and into Thursday for Grey-Bruce and Huron-Perth.
Northern Ontario
-
Power restored in downtown Sudbury as crews battle Durham Street fire
Greater Sudbury firefighters are on the scene in downtown Sudbury on Wednesday afternoon battling a fire.
-
Tina Turner, superstar whose hits included 'What's Love Got to Do With It,' dead at 83
Tina Turner, the unstoppable singer and stage performer who teamed with husband Ike Turner for a dynamic run of hit records and live shows in the 1960s and '70s and survived her horrifying marriage to triumph in middle age with the chart-topping 'What's Love Got to Do With It,' has died at 83.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Human trafficking victims forced to live in cold basement with no running water, Ontario police say
Two individuals from Simcoe County face charges in connection with a human trafficking investigation following police searches at locations in Simcoe County and the Greater Toronto Area last week.
Calgary
-
Emergency room doctors pen letter outlining health-care crisis in Alberta
A group of Alberta emergency room doctors have written an open letter, highlighting their concerns about the state of the province's health-care system.
-
Smith says candidate who made feces comment won't sit in caucus, decision final
Five days after saying a United Conservative candidate who compared transgender students to feces in food could be given a second chance, leader Danielle Smith has repeated the woman wouldn't sit in caucus if her party forms government.
-
Southcentre Mall creates rooftop garden to help Calgary charity
Southcentre Mall has launched a new rooftop garden, and the vegetables and herbs harvested from it will help feed Calgary's less fortunate.
Kitchener
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Jury deliberations begin at Kitchener murder trial
After five weeks of trial, Ager Hasan’s fate is now in the hands of the jury.
-
Man with critical injuries airlifted to hospital after a crash in Guelph: Ornge
Ornge ambulance says they are transporting a man in his 20s with critical injuries to Hamilton General as a result of a collision in Guelph.
-
Experts call on government to support hundreds of Afghan Refugees coming to Waterloo region
An influx of refugees are coming to Canada, but those who support them say more funding and resources are needed to match demand.
Vancouver
-
'I've come back to reclaim my house': Seniors first to move back to Lytton house that survived wildfire
A senior couple whose house survived the June 2021 Lytton wildfire has moved back home. They're the first to return to the village, despite the fact it remains under a local state of emergency.
-
Vancouver-based Donnelly Group in debt for $20M, files for creditor protection
Vancouver-based restaurant and pub chain the Donnelly Group has filed for creditor protection, with court documents showing the company owes a combined total of roughly $20 million to the bank, landlords, suppliers and government.
-
'Rest in peace, Queen of Rock': Vancouverites pay tribute to Tina Turner, dead at age 83
More than two decades after Tina Turner’s “Farewell Tour” stop in Vancouver, the city is saying a final goodbye to the legendary singer-songwriter, who died Wednesday at age 83.
Edmonton
-
Smith says candidate who made feces comment won't sit in caucus, decision final
Five days after saying a United Conservative candidate who compared transgender students to feces in food could be given a second chance, leader Danielle Smith has repeated the woman wouldn't sit in caucus if her party forms government.
-
3 in custody, multiple guns seized after assault that left man in ICU: police
Three people have been arrested in connection with a violent assault in April that left the victim with life-threatening injuries.
-
Here are the performers headlining the 2023 Edmonton Folk Music Festival
Edmonton Folk Music Festival unveiled on Wednesday a lineup headlined by banjo and fiddle masters Allison de Groot and Tatiana Hargreaves, Ukrainian quartet DakhaBrakha, Old Crow Medicine Show and genre-mixing Ben Harper.
Windsor
-
Looking to cross into Detroit next week? What you should know before travelling
If you can avoid using the tunnel beginning May 30 — do it.
-
It's likely going to cost more for a cab ride in Windsor, starting this summer
The local taxi industry is a step closer to securing a meter rate increase, after breezing through an appearance before Windsor’s Environment, Transportation and Public Safety Standing Committee Wednesday.
-
Calls mount for parents to prioritize online safety as AI advances and deepfakes pose risks to children
As artificial intelligence and deepfakes continue to become more refined, a Windsor father says it's time for parents to step up and take more interest in their children's online safety.
Regina
-
Nursing students work to help food insecurity in North Central Regina
A group of nursing students have taken on a community nursing project out of the North Central Family Centre for their clinical placement.
-
'Sneaky bill': Pro-abortion billboard aims at Yorkton MP's Bill C-311
An 'Abortion is Health Care' billboard in Yorkton is raising awareness of Bill C-311, a piece of proposed legislation that activists claim may act as a 'sneaky bill' for the anti-abortion movement.
-
Regina's downtown library will temporarily move due to 'failing' building
Central Library services will be moving to a temporary location following a Regina Public Library Board of Directors vote.
Ottawa
-
Ford government giving Ottawa $24M for community housing project
The Ontario government is giving Ottawa $24.1 million to support a community housing project on the former CFB Rockcliffe site.
-
Busted beaver dam causes flash flood, property damage near Calabogie, Ont.
A Greater Madawaska, Ont, resident has upwards of $100,000 in damage after a flash flood ruined his basement.
-
OC Transpo launches hiring blitz to fill 500 jobs
OC Transpo is embarking on a hiring blitz this week in an effort to fill a wide range of jobs.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police investigating serious crash involving cyclist
Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) are responding to a serious crash involving a cyclist on College Drive and Wiggins Avenue.
-
Injuries from 2016 Sask. school shooting claim teacher's life, family says
A Saskatchewan teacher who survived a 2016 fatal school shooting in La Loche, Sask. has died due to complications from her injuries, her family says.
-
Sask. priest pleads not-guilty to sexually assaulting teen girl
A priest in Saskatoon has pleaded not-guilty to sexually assaulting a teen girl.