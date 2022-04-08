19-year-old arrested in Montreal after man attacked trying to buy smartphone from online ad

Montreal police say they've arrested a 19-year-old man in an alleged connection to an attempted murder in early April.

Police made the arrest in an apartment in the Mercer-Hochelaga-Maissonneuve borough on Thursday night. They also seized a loaded firearm.

A 26-year-old man was the victim of attempted murder on April 2 after responding to an online ad to buy a smartphone a few blocks away, on Tellier Street.

The incident occurred at 7 p.m. when the victim arrived at a home looking to buy a phone, according to police.

After he realized no one was home, he turned to leave and was approached by an armed individual.

The armed person demanded that the victim give him his cell phone and all his money.

An altercation followed, and the suspect is said to have fired at the victim, hitting him in the chest.

The victim escaped and called for help after running a few streets away. He was brought to a hospital and survived his injuries.

The 19-year-old suspect was due in court Friday to face multiple charges, including attempted murder, discharging a firearm and robbery.