17-year-old boy in critical condition after stabbing in Montreal North

A 17-year-old boy was stabbed at least once early Saturday morning following an altercation in Montreal North, police say.

"We fear for his life at this time," said Montreal police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant.

Officers received a call at around 4 a.m. reporting the boy had been injured in his upper body. Investigators believe there were several people involved in the altercation.

Police arrived at the scene shortly after, and set up a perimeter at Gervais Ave. and Industriel Blvd.

Officers remained in the area later into the morning as investigators, crime scene technicians, and the K-9 unit worked to uncover further details.