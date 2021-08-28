Advertisement
16-year-old girl arrested, man hospitalized after alleged 'intrafamily' assault in Montreal North
Published Saturday, August 28, 2021 10:02PM EDT Last Updated Sunday, August 29, 2021 1:00AM EDT
MONTREAL -- A 16-year-old girl has been arrested after what police say was an “intrafamily assault with a weapon” Saturday night in Montreal North.
Montrela police received numerous 911 calls reporting the assault at roughly 7:30 p.m. They were called to an apartment building on Lacordaire Blvd.
A 64-year-old was rushed to hospital with upper-body injuries. The SPVM says his life is not in danger.
The girl was arrested on site.
The cause of the alleged assault is unknown; the site was blocked off as police investigated the incident.