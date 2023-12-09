16 arrested for driving under the influence in Montreal area overnight

A total of 16 people were arrested Friday night and Saturday morning in the Montreal area for driving while impaired by alcohol, drugs or a combination of the two.

About 60 police in the Montreal area joined forces to form an 'influence squad,' stopping some 1,250 drivers between 11 p.m. and 4 a.m. at 14 different road checks in Montreal, Laval, Brossard, Longueuil, La Prairie, Châteauguay, Boisbriand and Delson.

According to a news release from Quebec provincial police, several drivers provided a breath sample and some submitted to movement coordination tests. One driver was arrested for breach of conditions and one for possession of cocaine and GHB, police said.