MONTREAL
Montreal

    • 16 arrested for driving under the influence in Montreal area overnight

    Police stop drivers at a roadblock (photo: Sûreté du Québec) Police stop drivers at a roadblock (photo: Sûreté du Québec)

    A total of 16 people were arrested Friday night and Saturday morning in the Montreal area for driving while impaired by alcohol, drugs or a combination of the two.

    About 60 police in the Montreal area joined forces to form an 'influence squad,' stopping some 1,250 drivers between 11 p.m. and 4 a.m. at 14 different road checks in Montreal, Laval, Brossard, Longueuil, La Prairie, Châteauguay, Boisbriand and Delson.

    According to a news release from Quebec provincial police, several drivers provided a breath sample and some submitted to movement coordination tests. One driver was arrested for breach of conditions and one for possession of cocaine and GHB, police said.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Calgary

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Windsor

    Regina

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News