    • 15-year-old killed after falling off chairlift at Quebec ski resort

    In this March 26, 2015 file photo, workers repair the King Pine chairlift at Sugarloaf Mountain Ski Resort in Carrabassett Valley, Maine. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty) In this March 26, 2015 file photo, workers repair the King Pine chairlift at Sugarloaf Mountain Ski Resort in Carrabassett Valley, Maine. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
    A 15 year-old boy was killed Friday after he fell off a chairlift at a ski hill in Morin-Heights, Que., about 90 kilometres northwest of Montreal.

    The boy fell just before 10 p.m. at the Sommet Morin-Heights resort, provincial police (SQ) spokesperson Camille Savoie confirmed.

    Paramedics and resort staff performed resuscitation maneuvers before the boy was rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead. 

    The SQ is investigating and says the incident does not appear to be criminal in nature. 

