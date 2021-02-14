MONTREAL -- A 14-year-old boy is in critical condition in the hospital after he was stabbed in an apartment building in the Montreal suburb of Cote-Saint-Luc on Sunday.

The call came into the Montreal police (SPVM) at around 12:10 p.m. and officers responded to an apartment building on Westminster Ave. and Cote Saint Luc Rd.

"It was a conflict in the hall that escalated, and he got stabbed." SPVM spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant.

Brabant said the teenager was conscious while in transport to the hospital, but he remains in critical condition.

Police found the 40-year-old male suspect in the basement of the building and arrested him.

He was transported to a detention centre where he will be met by investigators.

Brabant could not say if the man was related to the teenager, as investigators try to determine the circumstances leading to the assault.