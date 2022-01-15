MONTREAL -- A 14-year-old boy was rushed to hospital Saturday evening with what Montreal police fear may be gunshot wounds, though that has not yet been confirmed.

Police received a 911 call at around 6 p.m. alerting them to the wounded child, who was picked up by emergency-responders at Doctor Penfield Ave. and Cote-des-Neiges Rd.

The child sustained injuries to his lower body. He is now in stable condition.

No suspects were arrested. They reportedly fled the scene before officers arrived, according to police.

A barricade was set up at the intersection as investigators surveyed the scene. Officers were set to meet with the boy Saturday evening to learn more about the circumstances of the event.