13-year-old driving off-road vehicle killed in Quebec's Eastern Townships

    A 13-year-old boy driving an off-road vehicle died Sunday evening following a collision in Coaticook, a town in Quebec's Eastern Townships.

    Provincial police (SQ) spokesperson Ève Brochu-Joubert described the vehicle as "artisinale" (hand-crafted), which Quebec's auto-insurance board defines as a vehicle "built or assembled by an individual for personal use."

    Emergency services were called to the site of the collision on Ladd's Mills Road around 5:45 p.m.

    According to preliminary information, the off-road vehicle veered out of its lane and collided with a truck travelling in the opposite direction.

    There were two people in the truck, both of whom were uninjured.

    The young driver of the off-road vehicle was taken to hospital with critical injuries and later pronounced dead.

    The SQ is investigating the circumstances of the event.

    With files from The Canadian Press. 

