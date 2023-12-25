13-year-old driving off-road vehicle killed in Quebec's Eastern Townships

A 13-year-old boy driving an off-road vehicle died Sunday evening following a collision in Coaticook, a town in Quebec's Eastern Townships.

Provincial police (SQ) spokesperson Ève Brochu-Joubert described the vehicle as "artisinale" (hand-crafted), which Quebec's auto-insurance board defines as a vehicle "built or assembled by an individual for personal use."

Emergency services were called to the site of the collision on Ladd's Mills Road around 5:45 p.m.

According to preliminary information, the off-road vehicle veered out of its lane and collided with a truck travelling in the opposite direction.

There were two people in the truck, both of whom were uninjured.

The young driver of the off-road vehicle was taken to hospital with critical injuries and later pronounced dead.

The SQ is investigating the circumstances of the event.

With files from The Canadian Press.