13-year-old driving off-road vehicle killed in Quebec's Eastern Townships
A 13-year-old boy driving an off-road vehicle died Sunday evening following a collision in Coaticook, a town in Quebec's Eastern Townships.
Provincial police (SQ) spokesperson Ève Brochu-Joubert described the vehicle as "artisinale" (hand-crafted), which Quebec's auto-insurance board defines as a vehicle "built or assembled by an individual for personal use."
Emergency services were called to the site of the collision on Ladd's Mills Road around 5:45 p.m.
According to preliminary information, the off-road vehicle veered out of its lane and collided with a truck travelling in the opposite direction.
There were two people in the truck, both of whom were uninjured.
The young driver of the off-road vehicle was taken to hospital with critical injuries and later pronounced dead.
The SQ is investigating the circumstances of the event.
With files from The Canadian Press.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Elegance personified': Canadian menswear mogul Harry Rosen dies at 92
Harry Rosen, who created one of Canada's most prominent menswear chains, has died. He was 92. Rosen's eldest son confirmed his father's death in a statement.
Israeli airstrike in Syria kills a high-ranking Iranian general
An Israeli airstrike Monday in a Damascus neighbourhood killed a high-ranking Iranian general, Iranian state media said. The killing of Seyed Razi Mousavi, a long-time adviser of the Iranian paramilitary Revolutionary Guard in Syria, comes as clashes along the Lebanon-Israel border between Hezbollah and Israel continue to intensify with fears of the Israel-Hamas war sparking a regional spillover with Iran-backed groups. The Israeli strikes killed two other generals earlier this month in Syria.
Canada in an unfamiliar position ahead of world junior opener against Finland
Macklin Celebrini hasn't been an underdog many times in his life. The same goes for Canada whenever the country hits the ice for an international tournament. Heading into the 2024 world junior hockey championship, however, the powerhouse nation isn't viewed as the favourite -- at least from the outside.
Egypt floats an ambitious plan to end the Israel-Hamas war as Netanyahu vows to expand Gaza combat
Egypt has put forward an ambitious, initial proposal to end the Israel-Hamas war with a cease-fire, a phased hostage release and the creation of a Palestinian government of experts who would administer the Gaza Strip and occupied West Bank, a senior Egyptian official and a European diplomat said Monday.
The best movies of 2023, according to CTV film expert Richard Crouse
The entertainment gods found time to bless us with many great movies this year. These are the must-watch, best movies of 2023, according to CTV film expert Richard Crouse.
13-year-old driving off-road vehicle killed in Quebec's Eastern Townships
A 13-year-old boy driving an off-road vehicle died Sunday evening following a collision in Coaticook, a town in Quebec's Eastern Townships.
Woman pregnant in each of her two uteruses gives birth to twins
An Alabama woman with the rare condition of two uteruses, and who became pregnant in each uterus earlier this year, gave birth to twins last week a day apart.
Search for young girl who fell into Quebec river enters fourth day
Quebec provincial police are resuming a search for a four-year-old girl who fell into a river in a region north of Quebec City on Friday.
Beijing records longest cold wave in modern history
Beijing recorded its longest cold wave since records began in 1951 as the biting temperatures and snowfall experienced in the Chinese capital and elsewhere began to ease.
Toronto
-
'Elegance personified': Canadian menswear mogul Harry Rosen dies at 92
Harry Rosen, who created one of Canada's most prominent menswear chains, has died. He was 92. Rosen's eldest son confirmed his father's death in a statement.
-
Driver involved in 4 collisions, including with TTC bus, on Christmas Eve in Toronto
A driver was involved in four collisions on Christmas Eve, including crashing into a TTC bus in Toronto on Saturday, according to police.
-
What's open and closed in Toronto on Christmas Day
Christmas Day is on a Monday this year, granting many an extra-long weekend. In some cases, businesses and other services won’t reopen until after Boxing Day, on Wednesday. Here’s what’s open and closed in Toronto over the coming days.
Atlantic
-
Halifax community helps people spending holidays in tents
Living in a tent on Christmas Eve is a stark reality for the residents of Grand Parade, where circumstances have forced many into challenging situations.
-
'Check on neighbours, check on families': NB Power outages linger into Christmas
NB Power says work will continue Christmas Day until all customers are back on the grid following a windstorm one week ago.
-
Two dead after house fire in New Glasgow, N.S.
A house fire on Pleasant Street in New Glasgow, Nova Scotia has claimed the lives of two individuals who were located inside the home.
London
-
'The impact of missing persons can be life-changing for families': Sarnia police renew call for assistance locating 3 missing men
Sarnia police are renewing their plea for assistance in helping locate men who went missing in separate circumstances within the last 18 months and whose whereabouts remain unknown.
-
Two women struck by vehicle while riding e-scooter, driver fails to remain at scene of accident
Police in St. Thomas, Ont. are requesting the public’s help in identifying a driver who crashed into two pedestrians riding an e-scooter and then left the scene on Saturday.
-
A green Christmas: London, Ont. to bask in double digit temperatures on Monday
While Monday will be jolly and jolly for Londoners as Christmas Day finally arrives, it definitely won’t be frosty, as Environment Canada is calling for a daytime high approximately 10 C above average.
Northern Ontario
-
'A joyous occasion': NORAD crew waiting for Santa Claus' journey across Canada
Santa Claus is coming to town tonight and the crew responsible for his Canadian escort is eagerly awaiting his arrival, with their eyes glued to their monitors.
-
The 'cold' moon: A rare full moon is expected to rise soon after Christmas
Not long after presents are unwrapped and Canadians gather to celebrate the holiday season, a rare full moon will appear, shining the brightest on Boxing Day.
-
Closed gas station partially collapses in Greater Sudbury
Emergency crews in Greater Sudbury were called to the community of Azilda on Saturday afternoon following a report that part of a closed gas station had collapsed.
Calgary
-
King Charles III's Christmas message reflects a coronation theme and calls for planet's protection
King Charles III reflected his coronation theme of public service Monday in a Christmas message that he connected to the health of the planet and wars that are raging.
-
Byfield scores twice as Kings halt hot Flames 5-3
Quinton Byfield scored twice, Trevor Moore got his team-leading 16th goal, and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Calgary Flames 5-3 on Saturday night.
-
Pope Francis blasts the weapons industry as he makes a Christmas appeal for peace in the world
Pope Francis on Monday blasted the weapons industry and its "instruments of death" that fuel wars as he made a Christmas Day appeal for peace in the world and in particular between Israel and the Palestinians.
Kitchener
-
-
Dozens left stranded in Breslau following rescheduled flight to Mexico
Four friends from Toronto are dealing with Christmas chaos after their flight to Mexico was rescheduled last minute.
-
One dead after early-morning Brant County crash
One person has died after an early-morning crash in Brant County, east of Paris.
Vancouver
-
King Charles III's Christmas message reflects a coronation theme and calls for planet's protection
King Charles III reflected his coronation theme of public service Monday in a Christmas message that he connected to the health of the planet and wars that are raging.
-
Rescued rabbits relocated to Bunny Café
A team of volunteers and a unique café have teamed up to give bunnies rescued from in Vancouver a "hoppy" ending.
-
Vancouver charity serves dozens of meals on Christmas Eve to homeless, food insecure
It’s a hearty Christmas Eve breakfast cooked with love by volunteers with The Three Links Care Foundation. For the people who frequent the weekly meals at this heritage building, they come for more than just the food.
Edmonton
-
King Charles III's Christmas message reflects a coronation theme and calls for planet's protection
King Charles III reflected his coronation theme of public service Monday in a Christmas message that he connected to the health of the planet and wars that are raging.
-
'Beauty in the struggle': Edmonton TikToker aims to end hunger with street outreach
Kora-lea Vidal, once a running back for Canada's silver-medal-winning national football team, says she never thought she'd escape domestic violence and become homeless.
-
Pope Francis blasts the weapons industry as he makes a Christmas appeal for peace in the world
Pope Francis on Monday blasted the weapons industry and its "instruments of death" that fuel wars as he made a Christmas Day appeal for peace in the world and in particular between Israel and the Palestinians.
Windsor
-
American man charged with attempted murder after woman 'intentionally' struck with vehicle: Windsor police
An American man is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder, after he allegedly struck a woman with his vehicle in downtown Windsor, Ont. on Saturday night.
-
What’s open and closed this Christmas holiday in Windsor
With the big day only one day away, Windsorites are busy getting ready to host family and friends or are out running last minute errands. From shopping malls to city services, here’s what’s open and closed in Windsor this Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day.
-
Pet parents hit the store so pets can have 'pawsitive' Christmas holiday
Mike Hall entered a store in Windsor, Ont., to do some Christmas Eve shopping on Sunday and walked out with a small toy. But, it wasn’t for a child. Instead, it was for his fur baby.
Regina
-
Sask. sheepdogs make feature film debut in Hallmark movie
Hallmark movies are a holiday tradition for many – and one of the latest features some canine talent from right here in Saskatchewan.
-
Check your cameras: Regina police asking for public's help after man shot in North Central
Regina's police service is asking for the public's help after a man was shot in the city's North Central neighbourhood early this morning.
-
Saskatoon Blades' Fraser Minten to serve as Team Canada's captain at 2024 World Juniors
Saskatoon Blade Fraser Minten will serve as Team Canada's captain at the upcoming 2024 World Juniors in Gothenburg, Sweden.
Ottawa
-
No reported injures but 4 displaced after two-alarm fire in ByWard Market Christmas Day
No one has been reported hurt but four people have been displaced after a two-alarm fire in the ByWard Market on Christmas Day, Ottawa Fire Services says.
-
Ottawa Bylaw hands out noise fines to Palestine protesters, organizers vow legal action
The pro-Palestine protesters who marched through downtown Ottawa this weekend are facing nearly $1,500 in noise fines.
-
Shepherds of Good Hope serves up Christmas lunch
The Shepherds of Good Hope shelter in downtown Ottawa brought some festive cheer to residents on Christmas Day.
Saskatoon
-
'Its beautiful': Saskatoon residents enjoy the outdoors for mild Christmas Eve
With a light skiff of snow – it may not be a totally brown Christmas in Saskatoon. It’s only -2 and the warm weather is drawing people outside to celebrate the season.
-
Saskatoon Blades' Fraser Minten to serve as Team Canada's captain at 2024 World Juniors
Saskatoon Blade Fraser Minten will serve as Team Canada's captain at the upcoming 2024 World Juniors in Gothenburg, Sweden.
-
Sask. sheepdogs make feature film debut in Hallmark movie
Hallmark movies are a holiday tradition for many – and one of the latest features some canine talent from right here in Saskatchewan.