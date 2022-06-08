11 deaths as Quebec records more than 700 new COVID-19 cases

An additional 11 people have died due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of deaths to 15,467.

In the same time period, the number of Quebecers in hospital has increased by five, according to public health officials.

The total number of people receiving care is now 1,012.

Intensive care admissions are down by one, for a total of 25.

On June 6, a total of 12,639 samples were analyzed.

Quebec also added 738 new PCR COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 1,070,888 since the start of the pandemic.

A total of 217,064 rapid tests have been declared on the online portal. Of that number, 178,140 positive tests were registered.

Tuesday, 280 were reported, with 232 of them positive.

Quebec is encouraging people to declare the status of their at-home rapid test so officials can get a clearer picture of infection levels in the province.

There are now 3,970 health care workers currently absent due to COVID-19-related reasons.

Wednesday, the province was unable to provide an update on its vaccination campaign.