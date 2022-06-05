Quebec public health workers assist temporary foreign workers at airport
Elmer Rocael Lopez clutches his passport in his left hand and a stack of papers in his right as he takes the elevator at Trudeau Airport.
Under the brim of his black baseball hat, his eyes crinkle as he smiles while he talks. Although he's thousands of kilometres from his native Guatemala, he says the welcome he received at the airport from Carol Garcia makes him feel welcome.
"She makes me feel at home even though I'm not with the same familiar faces, friends that speak Spanish," he says.
Lopez is a temporary foreign worker who will be one of the employees on a farm in Saint-Eustache this summer. He arrived on a plane with over 100 other workers, all men, who will be employed in Quebec for the farming season.
They are greeted by a team of Public Health employees that can speak 16 different languages to provide information about COVID-19 protocols.
Foreign workers arrive in Montreal and are greeted by public health officials, who explain the rules related to COVID-19. (Kelly Greig/CTV News)
Garcia's mother tongue is Spanish. She was trained as a doctor in Peru and worked with Doctors Without Borders for over 10 years.
She doesn't have her Quebec equivalencies and says this is a way she can still care for people.
"It's a lot of reassurance when the workers arrive to have someone who speaks their language, knows their culture, and knows generally what the situations are back in their home countries." she says. "It creates a lot more confidence in the health system here."
Since 2020, public health has made hundreds of visits to the airport. At first, it was to help test and vaccinate newcomers.
Now, its primary goal is to provide information about the regulations in Quebec and isolation guidelines should someone catch the virus.
Temporary foreign workers arrive at the Montreal airport and are met by public health. (Kelly Greig/CTV News)
Twenty thousand temporary foreign workers were allowed into Quebec last year. This year that number is expected to increase as Ottawa has allowed Quebec farmers to employ more workers to address the province's labour shortage.
Upon arrival, workers are asked to sanitize their hands, provided with new masks and can watch a video in Spanish with the latest regulations.
Public health confirms around 99 per cent of workers are coming back this summer with at least two doses of vaccine.
Lopez says the program helped him get information about the shots. "It was fairly simple for us because our boss and the doctors made it possible to get the vaccination as fast as possible," he says.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Queen makes surprise appearance on final day of Platinum Jubilee
In a crowning moment for her Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II appeared at the balcony of Buckingham Palace Sunday, delighting fans who had hoped to catch a glimpse of her during the final day of festivities marking the monarch's 70 years on the throne.
Queen Elizabeth 'humbled' by Platinum Jubilee response
Queen Elizabeth said on Sunday she had been 'humbled and deeply touched' by the number of people coming out to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee at the conclusion of four days of festivities to mark her 70 years on the British throne.
Christopher Pratt, prominent Canadian painter and printmaker, dies at 86
Christopher Pratt, an esteemed Canadian painter and designer of Newfoundland and Labrador's provincial flag, has died at 86.
Ottawa woman dies while hiking at Grand Canyon
The National Park Service received a report of a hiker in distress at approximately 5:50 p.m. on Thursday from the Bright Angel Trail above Three-Mile Resthouse.
Trudeau in London Sunday ahead of 'Our London Family' community events
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a stop in London, Ont. Sunday afternoon ahead of planned community events meant to honour the Afzaal family ahead of the first anniversary of the attack.
Russia hits Kyiv with missiles; Putin warns West on arms
Russia took aim Sunday at Western military supplies for Ukraine, launching airstrikes on Kyiv that it claimed destroyed tanks donated from abroad, as Vladimir Putin warned that any Western deliveries of long-range rocket systems would prompt Moscow to hit 'objects that we haven't yet struck.'
New gun legislation 'doesn't target law-abiding gun owners,' safety minister says
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino isn't ruling out the possibility of a national ban on handguns in Canada, saying the federal government is leaving 'all options on the table.'
3 dead, 14 injured in shooting Sunday, Tennessee police say
A shooting near a Tennessee nightclub early Sunday led to three deaths and 14 people suffering gunshot wounds and other injuries, police said.
Over 50 feared dead in Nigeria church attack, officials say
Gunmen opened fire on worshippers and detonated explosives at a Catholic church in southwestern Nigeria on Sunday, leaving dozens feared dead, state lawmakers said.
Toronto
-
Jurors in Hoggard trial ask questions related to consent
Jurors in the sexual assault trial of Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard asked more questions related to consent Sunday as deliberations continued for a sixth day.
-
Ontario's COVID-19 hospitalizations drop to 419, lowest level since December
Health officials say hospitalizations related to COVID-19 in Ontario dropped to 419 on Sunday -- the lowest level recorded in five months.
-
$6-million Lotto 6/49 ticket sold somewhere in Toronto
Check your pockets: A winning Lotto 6/49 ticket worth $6 million was sold somewhere in Toronto.
Atlantic
-
Mass shooting inquiry: RCMP facing scrutiny for delayed release of public warnings
The inquiry investigating the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting will examine this week one of the most contentious aspects of the RCMP's handling of the tragedy: public communications.
-
N.S. RCMP investigating after man dies while swimming at Three Mile Lake
Halifax District RCMP is investigating after a 31-year-old man died while swimming at Three Mile Lake in Windsor Junction, N.S.
-
Candlelight vigil in Halifax marks 100 days since teenager's disappearance
A candlelight vigil was held in Halifax Saturday night to mark 100 days since a teenage boy disappeared.
London
-
Trudeau in London Sunday ahead of 'Our London Family' community events
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a stop in London, Ont. Sunday afternoon ahead of planned community events meant to honour the Afzaal family ahead of the first anniversary of the attack.
-
Early Saturday morning stabbing on Oxford Street
A man was stabbed on Oxford Street in the early morning hours of Saturday, according to police.
-
'Officer informed us there was a gun': Man in custody after hour-long standoff in London Saturday
A man was taken into custody early Saturday afternoon after displaying a replica firearm while being transported in an ambulance in east London.
Northern Ontario
-
Crash north of Webbwood on Saturday evening kills passenger
A 24-year-old resident of Espanola was killed Saturday evening following a motor vehicle collision.
-
Hard rain is going to fall across northeastern Ontario
Environment Canada has issued special weather statements for several northeastern Ontario communities as heavy rains are expected beginning Monday.
-
Who voted for Doug Ford? Here's the breakdown
Despite winning a majority with 83 seats in the legislature, Ontario's Progressive Conservatives failed to gain much in terms of voter shares.
Calgary
-
Calgary's annual stairclimb event has a different look for in-person return
While there weren't any stairs involved in this year's annual stairclimb event, featuring Calgary's first responders, there were plenty of donations to a worthy cause anyway.
-
Lilac Festival is back in Calgary featuring vendors and live music
Thousands of people have descended onto downtown Calgary to take in the Lilac Festival, that is back after a couple year hiatus.
-
Jarome Iginla's daughter Jade arrives on international hockey stage
Jade Iginla, daughter of Hockey Hall of Famer Jarome Iginla, is among the 23 women representing Canada at the world under-18 championship starting Monday in Madison and Middleton, Wis.
Kitchener
-
Water emergency brings police, paramedics to Rockwood Conservation Area
A water emergency brought police and paramedics to the Rockwood Conservation Area, just northeast of Guelph, on Saturday afternoon.
-
Gunshot reports prompts police response in Kitchener
A report of gunshots has prompted an early morning police response near Kitchener's Chicopee neighbourhood.
-
Ontario's COVID-19 hospitalizations drop to 419, lowest level since December
Health officials say hospitalizations related to COVID-19 in Ontario dropped to 419 on Sunday -- the lowest level recorded in five months.
Vancouver
-
A woman suing a driver for running a red light lied 'emphatically and often' about some things. How much does that matter?
A British Columbia woman who's had a hard time keeping a job and is still being treated years after a crash lied "emphatically and often" about something during a trial – but how much does that matter?
-
'Shocking': Neighbours reeling after Richmond double homicide
Two people are dead after a daylight shooting in Richmond Saturday, according to police.
-
Chelsea Poorman investigation leads Vancouver police to botanical gardens
A police mobile command centre set up along the perimeter of VanDusen Botanical Gardens Saturday morning is connected to the investigation into the death of Chelsea Poorman, the Vancouver Police Department has confirmed.
Edmonton
-
Nearly 300 Afghan refugees arrive to their new home in Edmonton
Another 298 Afghan refugees arrived in Edmonton Saturday morning, marking the first group to directly land at the Edmonton International Airport.
-
Soccer referee has final game on same field he first refed on in 1987
Dave Gantar, an internationally renowned soccer referee, was able to close out his career on the same field he began it on in 1987.
-
Ukrainian mother finds safety in Canada, but drawn back to homeland to help
After fleeing the war in Ukraine and finding safety in Alberta, a Ukrainian mother is drawn back to her homeland to help the people who are still there.
Windsor
-
Pride crosswalk unveiled outside LaSalle supermarket may keep LGBTQ youth close to home, says 'Run for Rocky' founder
When Zehrs cashier Brenda Bot-Drake visited Kincardine, Ont. almost two years ago and noticed the small municipality of less than 12,000 people celebrating Pride, she asked herself one question. Why can't LaSalle — which has a population of about 30,000 — do the same?
-
LaSalle woman's luxury picnic business idea leads to partnership with Essex County winery
What started as a simple business idea by a LaSalle, Ont. woman has led to a collaboration with a local winery.
-
Mix of rain and sunshine in Windsor’s forecast
The forecast for the rest of the weekend going into the new week is looking a little unsettled in Windsor, so you might want to pack some sunscreen — and an umbrella.
Regina
-
New gun legislation 'doesn't target law-abiding gun owners,' safety minister says
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino isn't ruling out the possibility of a national ban on handguns in Canada, saying the federal government is leaving 'all options on the table.'
-
Russia hits Kyiv with missiles; Putin warns West on arms
Russia took aim Sunday at Western military supplies for Ukraine, launching airstrikes on Kyiv that it claimed destroyed tanks donated from abroad, as Vladimir Putin warned that any Western deliveries of long-range rocket systems would prompt Moscow to hit 'objects that we haven't yet struck.'
-
How do Sask. gas prices compare to the rest of the country?
Prices may be the highest ever in recent memory in Saskatchewan — but they're even higher in most other provinces.
Ottawa
-
LIVE ON CTV OTTAWA
LIVE ON CTV OTTAWA | The CHEO Telethon is underway on CTV Ottawa
Tune in to the 39th CHEO Telethon on CTV Ottawa until 7 p.m. today. You can call 613-730-CHEO (2436) or toll free at 1-833-744-2436 to donate.
-
Bylaw Services orders Ottawa family to move Little Library away from the curb
An Ottawa woman says it was a "sad day" when Bylaw Services told her to move her Little Library back from the curb on her front lawn or risk being charged.
-
Ottawa woman dies while hiking at Grand Canyon
The National Park Service received a report of a hiker in distress at approximately 5:50 p.m. on Thursday from the Bright Angel Trail above Three-Mile Resthouse.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. RCMP make third arrest in connection to death of Megan Gallagher
RCMP on Saturday arrested another person wanted in connection with the death of Megan Gallagher.
-
How do Sask. gas prices compare to the rest of the country?
Prices may be the highest ever in recent memory in Saskatchewan — but they're even higher in most other provinces.
-
Special air quality statement issued as forest fire near La Ronge moves west
Environment Canada has issued a special air quality statement for some areas near La Ronge.