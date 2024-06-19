Montreal police issue arrest warrant for man, 27, in connection with May murder

Montreal police are asking for the public's help in tracking down a 27-year-old man they allege is involved in a murder.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Dylan Denis in connection with a murder in Ahuntsic-Cartierville in May.

Montreal police said two other suspects have been arrested in this case. they are both facing first-degree murder charges.

On May 14 at around 8:20 p.m., someone called 911 reporting gunshots on Park Avenue near Legendre Street and a man who appeared to be unconscious. When officers arrived, they found the victim, who was sent to hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The suspects fled the scene in a vehicle before officers arrived.

This was the 11th homicide of the year on the island of Montreal.