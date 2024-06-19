MONTREAL
    • Montreal police issue arrest warrant for man, 27, in connection with May murder

    Dylan Denis, 27, is being sought by Montreal police. Dylan Denis, 27, is being sought by Montreal police.
    Montreal police are asking for the public's help in tracking down a 27-year-old man they allege is involved in a murder.

    An arrest warrant has been issued for Dylan Denis in connection with a murder in Ahuntsic-Cartierville in May.

    Montreal police said two other suspects have been arrested in this case. they are both facing first-degree murder charges.

    On May 14 at around 8:20 p.m., someone called 911 reporting gunshots on Park Avenue near Legendre Street and a man who appeared to be unconscious. When officers arrived, they found the victim, who was sent to hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

    The suspects fled the scene in a vehicle before officers arrived.

    This was the 11th homicide of the year on the island of Montreal.

