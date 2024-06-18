MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Arrests made in Quebec, B.C. after deadly May shooting in Montreal

    A 27-year-old man is dead after a shooting in Montreal's Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough.
    Two suspects have been arrested in Quebec and British Columbia in connection with the deadly shooting of a 27-year-old man in Montreal's Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough last May.

    Montreal police said a 25-year-old man was arrested in Saint-Jerome, Que. and a 31-year-old man was arrested in Prince George, B.C. Both men are facing first-degree murder charges.

    On May 14 at around 8:20 p.m., someone called 911 reporting gunshots on Park Avenue near Legendre Street and a man who appeared to be unconscious. When officers arrived, they found the victim, who was sent to hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

    The suspects fled the scene in a vehicle before officers arrived.

    Nearly 100 police officers participated in the joint arrests, including collaboration from the RCMP, Laval police, the Sûreté du Québec, the Vancouver Police Service and the Victoria Police Service.

    The man's killing marked the 11th homicide of the year.

