1 person seriously injured in Montreal police intervention; BEI investigating

Quebec's police watchdog has opened an investigation into a Montreal police (SPVM) intervention in the Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce borough that ended with one person seriously injured.

Montreal police said the incident happened Wednesday at around 4:30 p.m. near the corner of Addington and St-Jacques streets. At least four streets have been blocked by police tape.

The SPVM did not provide any further details since the case was transferred to the Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes (BEI).

There was more police activity not far from the scene, at the intersection of Upper Lachine Road and Melrose Avenue, with eight police cars surrounding a black Toyota SUV. It's not clear if those two scenes are relaed.

The watchdog said in a news release that it launched an investigation at 6:15 p.m. and that one person "suffered serious injuries." No further details were provided.

Six BEI investigators have been assigned to the investigation and a parallel probe into the events leading up to the police intervention has been opened by the Sûreté du Québec.

The BEI is asking anyone who has video footage of the incident to contact them by visiting their website at bei.gouv.qc.ca/nous joindre.

With files from CTV Montreal's Kelly Greg